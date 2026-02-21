Grasshoppers are stuck in the basement of the Super League table - but one player is delivering consistently: Jonathan Asp Jensen. The Dane on loan from Bayern Munich is GC's top scorer and talks openly about his difficult start in Germany and his newfound happiness in Zurich.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you With 8 goals and 4 assists, loan player Jonathan Asp Jensen is clearly the most productive GC player in a disappointing season so far.

The 20-year-old Dane moved from Midtjylland to Bayern Munich at the age of 16 and initially struggled with the language, the lack of friends and the physical style of play.

Asp Jensen feels at home in Zurich and particularly emphasizes the support of GC veteran Amir Abrashi ahead of the upcoming derby against FCZ. Show more

Grasshoppers are also not going according to plan in the Super League this season. The Hoppers are in barrage position, seven points ahead of Winterthur at the bottom of the table, but also six points behind Servette in tenth place. However, the GC crisis is certainly not down to one person: Jonathan Asp Jensen. The 20-year-old Dane is on loan from Bayern Munich and has been by far the most productive GC player this season: Asp Jensen has scored the most goals (8), provided the most assists (4) and consequently scored the most points (12) so far.

In an interview with blue Sport, the midfielder reveals: "I always wanted to play football, always wanted to be a professional. It's been my dream since I was little." As a child, his father told him to take football a little more seriously. He did and realized that he could keep up.

In the summer of 2022, Asp Jensen made the move from Midtjylland's youth team to Bayern Munich's U17s at the age of just 16. Asp Jensen remembers: "Bayern was a big club. The culture, the way of playing was completely different." It was difficult back then because football was more physical and he himself was even smaller than he is now. Asp Jensen then reveals that it wasn't easy for him at the beginning: "It was tough at first. The language, I had no friends, nothing. I didn't know anyone."

But he spoke to his family every day and his father always told him: "Sometimes you have to be tough to make it." He always remembered these words and never really doubted himself, says the now 20-year-old.

A beautiful city and an important player

Asp Jensen feels very much at home in Zurich: "I love it here, Zurich is very pretty and I'm very happy. Amir Abrashi has also played a part in his successful integration at GC. The GC identification figure has helped him a lot: "I often talk to him a lot - about everything. I'm very happy that I was able to spend the last eight months with him."

It's an honor to play with a GC legend like Abrashi anyway. Asp Jensen will get his next chance to do so tonight at 20:30. Then it's the Zurich derby against FCZ.

