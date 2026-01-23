The Swiss national team is licking its wounds after its quarterfinal loss to Argentina. Assistant coach Davide Callà analyzes the game on the show “Heimspiel bei der Nati” and sees an important lesson, particularly in how the team handled the opponent’s physical play.

Lessons from the World Cup Exit Assistant Coach Davide Callà: This is what we still need to reach the very top of the world

Here's what it's all about Switzerland was eliminated in the World Cup quarterfinals after a 1-3 loss to Argentina in overtime. Assistant coach Davide Callà says the team had been prepared for the opponent's provocative style of play.

Callà is criticizing not so much the VAR as what he sees as the referee's inconsistent judgment. He said Argentina was allowed to get away with more and applied additional pressure by forming clusters of players.

For Callà and expert Rolf Fringer, this uncompromising style of play is part of South American soccer culture. Switzerland shouldn't copy Argentina, but it should make more consistent use of all permissible tactics in the future. Summary created with

The Swiss national team’s World Cup run came to an end in the quarterfinals. Coach Murat Yakin’s team lost 1–3 to Argentina in extra time. The opponent’s style of play came as no surprise, as Davide Callà explains in “Heimspiel bei der Nati.” “We prepared the team for the fact that they would be provocative and play dirty.”

The assistant coach, who joined the national team for the first time in March of last year, adds: “We wanted to put up a fight and beat them with the resources we had.”

In the end, the effort was unsuccessful. Afterward, Coach Murat Yakin blamed a combination of the referee, VAR, and opposing fans for the team’s elimination. Callà sees the situation a little differently. He doesn’t blame the VAR, which intervened after Breel Embolo’s dive: “He had no other choice.”

The 41-year-old complains, however, that in his view, the Argentines “got away with more than we did.” He recalls a scene in which defender Cristian Romero threw an elbow at Embolo and got away with it. He was also bothered by the players crowding around the referee after every call. Normally, only the captain is allowed to do that, but: “With Argentina, it felt like everyone was wearing a captain’s armband,” he quips.

A Tough Soccer Upbringing Is in Their DNA

Still, he says, the team must learn from a game like this without losing its own identity. “We don’t have to copy Argentina, but we do have to pull out all the stops,” he notes. The defending champions’ style of play is also culturally influenced. “They have a lot of street soccer players—rough around the edges. Here, players like that would be smoothed out in the academies,” says Callà.

Rolf Fringer, former Swiss national team coach and current blue Sport expert, also emphasizes the rigorous soccer training that young talents undergo in the country of the four-time World Cup champions. “In South America, the competition is much fiercer; the players have that in their soccer DNA.” Fringer’s takeaway for all youth players in Switzerland: “We live in paradise here.” No wonder, says Fringer, that the idea of Swiss soccer switching to a cutthroat style of play is “wishful thinking.”

Michi Wegmann, sports editor at blue News, does at least have one silver lining for the Swiss national team: “With just ten players, we were better than England with eleven.”

The entire talk in the video

51:07 Davide Callà: Historische WM, bittere Enttäuschung und hitzige Schiri-Debatte Historische WM, bittere Enttäuschung und hitzige Schiri-Debatte: Nati-Assistenztrainer Davide Callà, Rolf Fringer und Michi Wegmann analysieren zusammen mit Katja Haas die WM-Kampagne und gewähren einen Blick hinter die Kulissen des Nati-Camps.