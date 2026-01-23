The South Korean Football Association (KFA) is alleged to have paid foreign referees for sexual services—including before a crucial World Cup qualifying match.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) is alleged to have paid for questionable visits to massage parlors offering sexual services for foreign referees prior to at least seven international matches. According to reports by the South Korean television station JTBC and the official news agency Yonhap, the bribery allegations pertain to the period between 2011 and 2012. It has not been proven whether the referees were thereby influenced to make biased decisions in matches involving the South Korean national team.

According to JTBC, the investigation is based, among other things, on credit card statements and documents from a government audit. Visits to the massage parlors—which, according to Korean media, offer sexual services—reportedly cost the equivalent of several hundred euros. According to the television station, a former association official stated that favors of this kind were common and, in some cases, even expected by the referees.

On Thursday, police searched the KFA's offices in Seoul. Fabian Kretschmer/dpa

Particularly controversial: Ahead of a decisive World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in February 2012, the association is also alleged to have paid for two Japanese assistant referees to visit a massage parlor. South Korea won the match 2–0 and advanced to the next round of qualifying. Media reports did not specify whether the refereeing crew made any questionable calls during the match.

According to the Yonhap report, the incidents had already been identified in 2016 following an audit of the KFA by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, but were not made public at that time.

The bylaws prohibit financial contributions

Although massage parlors offering sexual services are widespread in South Korea, prostitution is prohibited. In addition, the bylaws of international soccer associations prohibit any form of financial compensation to referees.

The South Korean Football Association is currently under intense political pressure. On Thursday, authorities raided the KFA’s offices. The association is accused of circumventing standard procedures in the appointment of former national team coach Hong Myung-bo and of securing the job for him without a proper application process.