Aston Villa are on their best run in 111 years. The Birmingham club, founded in 1874, celebrated their tenth win in a row against Manchester United with a 2-1 victory.

Since the beginning of November and the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, coach Unai Emery's team have only won once. Among the defeated teams at this stage in the Europa League were Young Boys and FC Basel, who had demanded everything from the English side ten days ago. In Sunday's home game against Manchester United, Morgan Rogers secured the three points with two goals.

Aston Villa are three points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table after 17 games. Their start to the season was a complete failure. Emery's side picked up just three points in the first four rounds.