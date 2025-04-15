Big moment, small mishap: the Europa League anthem of all things is played during the first Champions League quarter-final in Birmingham. The players react with a frown - and lose the plot early on.

Sandro Zappella

A premiere in the Champions League in Birmingham. For the first time ever, a Champions League quarter-final takes place in England's second-largest city. Villa Park is ablaze, the fans shine with a magnificent choreography: "This is Villa Park", it says." And then comes the anthem.

But something is wrong. The players' faces speak volumes. In fact, it's not the legendary Champions League anthem that's playing, but the Europa League one. While Youri Tielemans has to laugh, Villa defender Ezri Konsa can only shake his head at the anthem faux pas.

Villa coach Unai Emery must also be laughing. However, the Spaniard does have positive memories of the Europa League anthem. He has won the competition four times (three times with Sevilla FC and once with Villarreal FC), making him the record winner of the Europa League.

However, the second leg against PSG in the Champions League did not start as planned. Aston Villa were already 1-0 down against PSG in the 11th minute of the game, and by the 28th minute it was already 2-0. The Parisians had already won the first leg 3-1 - the right anthem was playing at the Parc des Princes at the time.

