After a difficult few months in Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has delivered an impressive response. The top scorer from Qatar 2022 became France’s all-time leading scorer in the 3-1 victory over Senegal.

Many Real Madrid fans had singled out Kylian Mbappé as the main culprit for a second season without a title. His 42 goals didn’t count for much after the Spanish record champions had already been eliminated from all competitions back in April and Mbappé had shifted his focus a bit too obviously toward the World Cup.

It’s unclear whether his club’s disappointed fans enjoyed Mbappé’s performance in East Rutherford. They would have preferred to see him in top form in the white jersey rather than the blue one. At the final stadium of the current World Cup, the star striker showed a surge in form that culminated in two goals after halftime, including a magnificent long-range shot to make it 3–1.

Mbappé didn’t want to talk about any sense of satisfaction after all the criticism. “It’s not revenge for me,” said the French captain. “If I play to silence the critics, I’ll have to be on the field until I’m 80.” He’s breaking records much faster than that. At 27, he’s already France’s all-time leading scorer. With his 57th and 58th goals on Tuesday, he surpassed Olivier Giroud.

Of course, Mbappé hasn’t reached the goal of his dreams yet. “We have to stay calm now. It was just the beginning,” said the 2018 World Cup champion. “Not everything was perfect yet, but the important thing was to start with a win.”

France’s next match is on Monday, their second group stage game against Iraq. Mbappé is aiming not only for another victory but also, if possible, for more goals. With 14 World Cup goals, he’s just a few shy of Miroslav Klose’s record (16).