Sidelined and written off: Before Georges Bregy became a Swiss World Championship hero in 1994, he had to hit rock bottom. He talks to blue Sport about those painful experiences—and his comeback.

"Bregy—not even for free!" At 30, no club wanted him—at 36, he became a legend at the '94 World Cup

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you With his free-kick goal at the 1994 World Cup, Georges Bregy became an unforgettable national hero among Swiss soccer fans.

About five years earlier, following his suspension from his home club, Sion, Bregy had been considering retirement. He was also left off the national team roster for years.

But Bregy fought his way back and was called up to the national team again by Roy Hodgson. “It was a big surprise to me when I suddenly got another call-up,” Bregy said during the “Legends Talk” segment on blue Sport. Summary created with

By early 1988, Georges Bregy was already a Swiss champion, cup winner, and top scorer, and—after a brief stint with YB—was back playing for his home club, FC Sion. But it was there, of all places, that his career began to stall after several successful years. Following a dispute with President André Luisier and coach Jean-Claude Donzé, Bregy was suspended.

“Everything was dumped on me. I was portrayed as the black sheep,” Bregy recounts during the “Legends Talk” on blue Sport. One day, he says, there was a vote in the locker room about the coach. “That was an initiative by Jean-Paul Brigger and Alain Balet, as captain. I didn’t know anything about it,” Bregy insists. But: “The president felt I was the source of the unrest, and I had to accept that.”

Negative headlines and thoughts of resignation

Suddenly, Bregy finds himself looking for a new club. Not an easy task, given all the negative headlines. The then-boss of FC Lugano, Francesco Manzoni, even publicly stated regarding a possible signing: “Bregy—not even for free.” That really stung Bregy: “That hurts. These people don’t even know me as a person.”

A move to Xamax doesn’t materialize, partly because Sion President Luisier has nothing good to say about the midfielder. Bregy is dropped from the national team and even considers retiring during this period. His wife, Marianne, had to motivate him to keep going: “Her pride was hurt, too. She knows who I am and how I tick. She told me, ‘If you have the chance, grab it one more time and show them what you’re made of.’”

Georges Bregy and his wife, Marianne, have been married for 45 years. Image: Imago

Bregy gets his chance with B-League club Martigny, where he begins playing in March 1988 and faces his former club, Sion, in the promotion/relegation round. After failing to secure promotion, Bregy transferred to Lausanne in the summer of 1988 and reestablished himself in Switzerland’s top league.

The national team roster comes as a big surprise

Bregy had to wait much longer before he was able to re-establish himself on the national team. Just when he had given up hope of being called up, coach Roy Hodgson brought him back after five years without a nomination. “There were other players there, and it was a big surprise for me when I suddenly got called up again,” said Bregy.

Hodgson took a risk with the move to bring him back. “I knew that if it didn’t go well, the journalists and the media would say the man was too old. Fortunately, it turned out differently, and I was able to show that I can still keep up,” says Bregy. After all, the risk paid off. At 36, Bregy played an outstanding tournament and became an unforgettable national hero with his free-kick goal against the U.S.

All episodes about Georges Bregy in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Georges Bregy