Two years ago, Harry Kane scored a penalty goal in the semi-finals against Real Madrid Keystone

Vincent Kompany and Bayern had to wait a year for these great footballing evenings. Now they are here: Kompany (39) could not wish for a bigger opponent than Real Madrid and a bigger stage than the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for his 100th competitive match as Bayern coach.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Real versus Bayern - an epic clash of giants in Europe. "Real Madrid is the best club in the history of the Champions League. That's why it's a great task," said Kompany about the quarter-final showdown with the record winners. And Bayern Munich feel ready. "You can't get a more positive feeling for the trip to Madrid," said sporting director Max Eberl after the magnificent 3:2 comeback victory in Freiburg on Easter Saturday.

Kompany now finally has the chance to erase the bitter memories of the quarter-final exit against Inter Milan that haunted him for twelve months. A year ago, he was missing "nine injured players", as he has repeated like a mantra ever since. "It's about details in football. And about quality - and that means having the top players available," explained the Belgian.

Kane trained before departure

Kane is worried again now. Harry Kane is struggling with ankle problems. Will he play? Or is he not playing yet? There were positive signs before Bayern's departure for Spain: Kane was on the pitch in the final training session. He trained with us. "Of course we're better when Harry (Kane) is involved," said Kompany.

"Even if he's still in a bit of pain, he'll drag himself onto the pitch," believes Joshua Kimmich. No Kane in Freiburg, that's possible. No Kane in Madrid, is that also possible? With ten goals, the Englishman is the second-highest scorer in the current season; only Real star Kylian Mbappé has scored more, namely 13 times.

The emotional victory in Freiburg, in which the youngsters Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl scored from 0:2 to 3:2, may have contributed to Kane's speedy recovery. "Wow, wow, wow. What a comeback. What an attitude," enthused Kane, who stayed at home, in a self-recorded video afterwards. He loves this team.

"Just win - and you're done!"

The mental victory in Breisgau was perhaps the last push Kompany's Winner collective needed before the test of strength with the Real individuals around Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé. "We can beat any opponent now," said attacking gem Karl. The 18-year-old formulated his goal against his dream club with the carefree attitude of a teenager more brashly than anyone else: "Just win - and that's it!"

If only it were that simple. After all, there is this royal myth surrounding Real in the top flight. "When Real Madrid play in this competition, everything changes. We're ready for more, for everything that comes," said star striker Vinícius. The team coached by Álvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso at the start of the year, proved this theory once again in their victory over Manchester City in the round of 16. However, regular goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is out injured for both games.

Munich have also had many painful experiences with Real Madrid. Since their dramatic entry into the even more dramatically lost "Final dahoam" in 2012, they have failed four times against the royals: semi-final 2014, quarter-final 2017, semi-final 2018, semi-final 2024 again. The winner was always Real. That's why Kimmich says: "It's about time!"

Neuer's unfinished business

"Hopefully we can show our strength," hopes coach Kompany. The big Real games will show whether the man who started as an emergency solution in Munich two years ago could actually become the third treble-winning coach after Jupp Heynckes (2013) and Hansi Flick (2020).

Kompany has turned Bayern into a winning and scoring machine that even inspires respect from the Real protagonists. "We can expect two big games against a team that I think is currently the strongest in Europe," said striker Mbappé. However, the Frenchman added: "If anyone can stop Bayern, it's Real Madrid."

Kompany has no "desire to decide who is the favorite". He is simply delighted: "Both teams have so much quality. It simply has to be good for football." All of Europe will be watching. And also looking at Manuel Neuer. The 40-year-old captain still has a personal score to settle after he made an outstanding save until the 88th minute in the last clash with Real two years ago - and then slipped up decisively.