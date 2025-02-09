Milos Malenovic was already better glaunt Keystone

The favorite suddenly jumps ship, the defensive boss goes to the bottom of the second English league, the sports director rages against the media: What's going on at FC Zurich? Milos Malenovic explains himself.



These are turbulent days at FC Zurich, once again. Since Milos Malenovic took over as Head of Sport in October 2023 with a great deal of power, heads have been rolling at the club almost like a ball. Anyone who doesn't support the new philosophy has to go. Those who don't want to support it will leave themselves.

Malenovic's vision is clear, his approach uncompromising. FCZ should play dynamically, intelligently, with a lot of speed and intensive pressing. With bite and intensity, from the youngest juniors to the oldest veterans in the first team. FCZ should no longer be a feel-good oasis, the performance principle applies, said Malenovic on his arrival.

Media scolding and relentless data analysis

Players are not real estate, said the former player agent in a 40-minute incendiary speech to the media on Wednesday. And repeated: "Only potential, performance, running data and game intelligence count." In sometimes lengthy monologues, he accused various major publishers of "propaganda", accusing them of "some kind of hoax" and taking a stand on the events of recent weeks. He also expressed his displeasure at players who were "constantly demanding more pay".

Above all, Malenovic emphasized the fact that crowd favourite Antonio Marchesano ("who I brought to FCZ myself") left the club for Yverdon after nine years at his own request - with a heavy heart, due to a too tempting offer with almost twice the salary. The club's defensive boss Nikola Katic, who is "an ambitious, good footballer, but whose style of play no longer suits us", also forced his own departure.

The data shows that Katic's style of play no longer suits FCZ. Because Malenovic is measured in bare figures: in the number of sprints, high-intensity meters, top speed, kilometers run and so on. Malenovic said in October 2023 that he wanted to be tough but fair, and his approach since then has indeed been tough. He is fair in the sense that he justifies his decisions with figures.

There is no room for tact or sentimentality. Malenovic said of Ifeanyi Mathew, who joined the team at the start of 2023 and was a regular until recently: "We'd be prepared to give him up today. He's a great guy, has a great character. But the data says that certain youngsters have the edge." Regarding Jonathan Okita, who moved to Turkey in January, the sporting director said: "I would have preferred him to have left in the summer." His words on Nemanja Tosic, who was loaned out to Spain: "He didn't fulfill what we had hoped for from him."

At the same time, Malenovic defended himself against those who spoke of a "wave of departures": "Players fleeing? Really? We are a great club, we have a good atmosphere. I'm happy with the process, especially with the youngsters." The youngsters play because they are better, not because they are young. And with Brecher, Gomez, Gbamin, Zuber and Perea, they now have a pillar around which the youngsters can impose themselves. The fact that former employees describe the internal climate as icy rather than good: no matter.

Parallels to last season

When Malenovic started 16 months ago, FCZ and coach Bo Henriksen were unbeaten in second place after nine rounds. Four months later, Henriksen moved to the Bundesliga and Zurich finished the season in 4th place.

In the summer, Malenovic reshuffled the squad according to his own ideas. Among those who left were wingers Nikola Boranijasevic and Adrian Guerrero, who had been among the architects of the sensational league title under coach André Breitenreiter the year before.

The course of the season was similar to the previous year. FCZ started well again, leading the Super League rankings five times until after the 14th round. However, things came to a halt again. After six games without a win, it was clear to Malenovic that a change was needed. "Quite simply, we were no longer satisfied with the situation and no longer convinced by the constellation, so we had to do something."

Malenovic does not believe that the season's goals - for President Ancillo Canepa, a top-four finish - will be jeopardized by the many personnel changes. On the contrary: "We still have a chance of achieving something this season, not despite but because of the upheaval!" The last three games have been FCZ's three best this season, said Malenovic on Wednesday. After the aforementioned 1:0 against Yverdon, 1:3 against Lucerne and 0:1 against Basel, the team followed up with a 2:0 against Winterthur on Thursday, which halted their slide for the time being.

If the data can be relied upon, FCZ will flourish again.