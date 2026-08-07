Swiss national team forward Cedric Itten was introduced at Werder Bremen. At the press conference, he spoke about his reasons for moving to northern Germany and a childhood dream that came true this summer.

Here's what it's all about Cedric Itten scored 15 goals last season for Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga.

Starting immediately, the Swiss national team player will be on the hunt for goals for Werder Bremen.

Itten has introduced himself to his new club. Coach Daniel Thioune played a key role in the transfer. Summary created with

Cedric Itten is back playing in the Bundesliga. After his six-month stint with Greuther Fürth between August 2021 and January 2022, the Swiss national team player is once again competing in Germany’s top division. “I wanted to come back to this league,” Itten said during his introduction at Werder Bremen.

“I’m really happy to be here—a great team, good guys.” For Itten, the overall package at Werder was just right. Coach Daniel Thioune also played an important role in his decision to join SVW. Itten had previously played under Thioune at Düsseldorf, where he scored 15 goals. After being relegated to the 3. Bundesliga, both will continue their careers in the top flight.

Itten Looks Back on the World Cup

After the season, Itten and Thioune reportedly made initial contact with each other. “We said that our time together in Düsseldorf was a bit short. The way he coaches soccer—and as a person, in terms of his character—he’s simply outstanding.”

At the press conference, Itten also spoke about his World Cup adventure with the Swiss national team. “It was a childhood dream come true. Sparking that euphoria in Switzerland was incredible. We got people out onto the streets at 3 a.m. That made us proud as a team. Those two months were something that will stay with us for a lifetime.”

Showdown Against National Team Teammate Muheim

Even during the tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, his move to northern Germany was already a done deal. His national teammate and HSV player Miro Muheim couldn’t resist a little jab: “Miro and I exchanged a joke or two. He told me that if I signed with Werder, he wouldn’t talk to me anymore (laughs).’ Of course, these were just friendly banter among buddies, Itten emphasizes. “Miro and I get along really well.”

Itten’s first Northern Derby against HSV isn’t until November. The forward will play his first competitive match for his new team in two weeks in the DFB Cup against Hansa Lüneburg. The league season kicks off on August 29 against Freiburg.