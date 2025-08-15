Zachary Athekame will play for AC Milan with immediate effect Screenshot AC Milan.

After Ardon Jashari, another Swiss player is moving to AC Milan this summer transfer window. Zachary Athekame is moving from Young Boys to northern Italy.

As the club from Lombardy announced, the Swiss U21 international has signed a five-year contract.

Athekame's move to the Italian top club comes as a surprise. Although the Danish-born player from western Switzerland was one of the biggest talents at Young Boys, he was not an undisputed regular. Following his move from Neuchâtel Xamax to YB, he found himself on the substitutes' bench from time to time last season under Patrick Rahmen and his successor Giorgio Contini. He played a total of 47 games for the Bernese side.