  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serie A is calling Athekame follows Jashari to Milan

SDA

15.8.2025 - 09:13

Zachary Athekame will play for AC Milan with immediate effect
Zachary Athekame will play for AC Milan with immediate effect
Screenshot AC Milan.

After Ardon Jashari, another Swiss player is moving to AC Milan this summer transfer window. Zachary Athekame is moving from Young Boys to northern Italy.

Keystone-SDA

15.08.2025, 09:13

15.08.2025, 10:03

As the club from Lombardy announced, the Swiss U21 international has signed a five-year contract.

Athekame's move to the Italian top club comes as a surprise. Although the Danish-born player from western Switzerland was one of the biggest talents at Young Boys, he was not an undisputed regular. Following his move from Neuchâtel Xamax to YB, he found himself on the substitutes' bench from time to time last season under Patrick Rahmen and his successor Giorgio Contini. He played a total of 47 games for the Bernese side.

More from the department

"Murderers since 1939"Outrage in Poland over Haifa fans' banners

From Augsburg to Andalusia. Rubén Vargas on his first six months at Sevilla:

From Augsburg to AndalusiaRubén Vargas on his first six months at Sevilla: "It was all very hectic"

Start in Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLiga. Schär and Ndoye face a difficult season ++ Rieder's next attempt ++ Nati trio in Seville

Start in Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLigaSchär and Ndoye face a difficult season ++ Rieder's next attempt ++ Nati trio in Seville