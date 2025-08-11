According to a report by the French portal "Foot Mercato", Paris FC are intensifying their efforts to sign St.Gallen striker Willem Geubbels.

According to the portal, the Parisian club is prepared to put around 10 million euros on the table to make Geubbels the club's "new star striker". According to the website, talks are currently underway with FC St.Gallen.

However, nothing seems to have been signed yet. In addition to Paris FC, Geubbels has many other admirers thanks to his furious start to the season for the green and white (3 goals in 3 games).

Stades Rennes are said to be among them - and Les Rennais are on the verge of selling star striker Arnaud Kalimuendo to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. A tidy sum of money is likely to flow in, which could possibly be reused to buy a goal-scoring replacement up front.

Will FCSG sporting director Roger Stilz manage to stage a bidding war among the interested clubs? If so, more than 10 million euros could possibly end up in eastern Switzerland. After all, half of Europe seems to be on the lookout for a striker at the moment.