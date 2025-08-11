The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
Geubbels decision made at St.Gallen?
According to a report by the French portal "Foot Mercato", Paris FC are intensifying their efforts to sign St.Gallen striker Willem Geubbels.
According to the portal, the Parisian club is prepared to put around 10 million euros on the table to make Geubbels the club's "new star striker". According to the website, talks are currently underway with FC St.Gallen.
However, nothing seems to have been signed yet. In addition to Paris FC, Geubbels has many other admirers thanks to his furious start to the season for the green and white (3 goals in 3 games).
Stades Rennes are said to be among them - and Les Rennais are on the verge of selling star striker Arnaud Kalimuendo to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. A tidy sum of money is likely to flow in, which could possibly be reused to buy a goal-scoring replacement up front.
Will FCSG sporting director Roger Stilz manage to stage a bidding war among the interested clubs? If so, more than 10 million euros could possibly end up in eastern Switzerland. After all, half of Europe seems to be on the lookout for a striker at the moment.
Athekame from YB to Milan
YB full-back Zachary Athekame is moving to AC Milan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the price tag is said to be 10 million euros plus a buy-out fee. The 20-year-old will receive a contract until 2030. Athekame moved to Neuchâtel Xamax in 2022, where he made his debut in professional football before joining Young Boys. The U21 international made 47 appearances for the Bernese side and scored one goal.
Kastriot Imeri joins FC Thun on loan
Kastriot Imeri is moving from Young Boys to cantonal rivals FC Thun on loan until the end of the season. The club from the Bernese Oberland then has a purchase option, as reported to Keystone-SDA.
Imeri moved to the capital from his home club Servette three years ago with high hopes - and for the league record sum of around CHF 3.5 million. However, the technically adept attacking player never made the breakthrough at YB. After a solid first season, an injury set him back the following year. Last season, the 25-year-old from Geneva mostly made partial appearances.
The loan to the promoted club, which started the season so briskly, should now help Imeri to relaunch his faltering career.
Bayern thinking about signing Nkunku
After Luis Diaz, FC Bayern Munich could once again be shopping in the Premier League. According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, French striker Christopher Nkunku could move to Säbener Strasse before the end of the transfer window.
The former Leipzig attacker is currently not a regular at Chelsea and is looking for a new club. There are said to be several interested parties, but the player would be interested in a move to Munich.
Whether such a move materializes will also depend on the extent to which Bayern continue the transfer poker for German striker Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart.
Tottenham in talks to sign Eze
Europa League winners Tottenham are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options. The Spurs are said to be very interested in Crystal Palace attacker Eberchi Eze.
According to media reports, the Frenchman, who was also rumored to be a big topic at FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal this summer, is interested in a move to Tottenham. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are now taking place between the two clubs.
Liverpool sign young Italian star
Liverpool FC have struck again: according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have signed Italian defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma Calcio.
The 18-year-old defensive gem will cost the English club around 35 million euros. Leoni is said to already be on his way to Liverpool, where the 1.96-meter tall player will undergo medical tests in the coming days.
Thiaw from Milan to Newcastle
Defender Malick Thiaw is moving from AC Milan to Newcastle United. The Premier League's fifth-placed team in the pre-season has now made the transfer, which had been in the pipeline for days, public. The Magpies also announced that the three-time German international had signed a "long-term contract". At Newcastle, Thiaw will compete with the Swiss Fabian Schär.
The transfer fee is said to be around 36 million euros, with 4 million euros in bonus payments also possible.
PSG sign central defender for 63 million euros
Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to upgrade. Central defender Illia Zabarnyi arrives from Bournemouth. According to media reports, the French club will pay around 63 million euros for the first Ukrainian in the club's history.
Basel sign Broschinski from Bochum
FC Basel has signed striker Moritz Broschinski from relegated Bundesliga side Bochum. The 24-year-old German has signed a contract with the Swiss champions until the summer of 2029.
Broschinski played 33 games for VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga last season, scoring one goal. In the 2nd Bundesliga, the 1.90 m tall center forward scored his first goal of the season in the 4-1 opening defeat at Darmstadt at the beginning of the month. In Basel, he will compete with Albian Ajeti and Kevin Carlos in the center of the attack.
According to media reports, FCB will transfer a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros including bonus payments to Bochum. FC St. Gallen are also said to have tried to sign Broschinski in view of the impending departure of Willem Geubbels.
Manchester City loan Grealish to Everton
Manchester City have loaned England international Jack Grealish to league rivals Everton for a season. The 29-year-old attacking player, who moved to the Citizens from Aston Villa for 117.5 million euros four years ago, wants to give his faltering career a new lease of life. Recently, he has mostly only been used as a wild card.
Grealish became English champion three times with Manchester City and won the Champions League in 2023. In 157 competitive games for the Sky Blues, the left-back scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists.
ManCity hot for Donnarumma
Negotiations to extend Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract at PSG (contract until 2026) continue to stall. Now Manchester City have apparently asked Paris how expensive the Italian is. PSG are said to be demanding around 50 million euros. However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a transfer will only be possible if Ederson leaves the club. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been linked with Galatasaray.
Young Boys sign Gigovic from Kiel
YB have signed 23-year-old midfielder Armin Gigovic on a contract until the summer of 2029. The 12-time Bosnia-Herzegovina international joins from Holstein Kiel, with an exit clause with a fixed transfer fee included in the contract. According to the Kieler Nachrichten newspaper, the release clause is said to have amounted to one million euros.
Last season, Gigovic played with Kiel in the first Bundesliga and scored five goals in 31 games.
Goalie Donnarumma to leave PSG
According to reports, Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma no longer has a future at Paris Saint-Germain. According to the French sports newspaper "L'Équipe", the 26-year-old is not even in the squad for Wednesday's European Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, he is said to have been asked by PSG to look for a new club. Donnarumma's contract in Paris runs until the summer of 2026.
The goalkeeper will definitely leave Paris, most likely this summer or next summer at the latest, wrote transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the portal X. "The relationship has completely broken down after the club decided to leave Gigio out of the squad for the Super Cup." The English Premier League is the likely destination.
Lucas Chevalier, who recently signed from Parisian league rivals OSC Lille, will be in goal for the Champions League winners in the clash against Europa League winners Tottenham in Udine, Italy, wrote L'Équipe. The 23-year-old is said to have cost around 40 million euros in transfer fees.
Donnarumma moved to Paris from AC Milan in the summer of 2021 and won the Champions League for the first time with the French capital club at the end of May.
Basel apparently brings in striker from Bundesliga 2
According to various media reports, FC Basel are on the verge of signing Moritz Broschinski. The striker was previously under contract with VfL Bochum and is expected to cost the Swiss champions around 2.5 million euros. As reported by "Blick", FC St. Gallen were also interested in signing the 24-year-old, but Basel offered more than double the transfer fee.
With his height of 1.90 meters, Broschinski is a real breaker in the center of the attack. However, he has yet to prove himself as a goalscorer. He has scored six goals in 76 games for Bochum.
Is Ricardo Rodriguez moving to Sion?
Hot rumor about national team star Ricardo Rodriguez! FC Sion are said to be interested in the 32-year-old full-back from Betis Sevilla. Christian Constantin confirmed the interest to "Blick". "We're on it," the club boss is quoted as saying.
Talks are said to have been going on "for months". It is not yet clear how advanced they are. His youth club FC Zurich is also said to be interested.
Rodriguez still has a contract in Spain until 2026, which the 129-time international is said to want to fulfill. He joined Betis in August 2024 and played 33 games in all competitions last season.
Teddy Okou is definitely leaving FC Luzern
Frenchman Teddy Okou is leaving FC Luzern for Saudi Arabia. The 27-year-old is moving to Al-Riyadh. This was announced by FC Luzern. Okou joined Luzern two years ago. He played 35 competitive matches for the Swiss club. Last season he was loaned to Lausanne. Okou has played in Switzerland since 2022; in the first few years at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. In the last two seasons, Okou scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists for Lucerne and Lausanne.
Will YB bring in a Bosnian international for midfield?
Following the departure of Filip Ugrinic to Valencia, a gap has opened up in the YB midfield. The 12-time Bosnian international Armin Gigovic is now set to fill this gap.
The 23-year-old is under contract with Holstein Kiel in the 2nd Bundesliga, but according to the Swedish magazine "Tipsbladet" and transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, he is said to have an exit clause in his contract. This clause is likely to have something to do with relegation from the Bundesliga.
Last season, Gigovic made 31 appearances for Kiel in Germany's top flight and scored five goals. He scored against Paderborn in the opening game of this year's Bundesliga 2 season. He was not in the squad for the second match against Arminia Bielefeld due to "contract talks with another club".
Grealish on loan to Everton
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester City left-back is set to join league rivals Everton on loan. The medical tests are due to take place today. The deal should be wrapped up in the next 24 hours.
The 29-year-old has been under contract with the Citizens since 2021. He joined from Aston Villa for around 117 million euros. Since then, he has won the Premier League three times and the Champions League in 2023. Last season, he scored three goals in 32 games.
Servette have found Häberli's successor
Servette have found a successor to Thomas Häberli, who was released last Monday, in France. The Genevans have signed Jocelyn Gourvennec as their new head coach.
The 53-year-old Breton was most recently at Ligue 1 club Nantes until his dismissal in March 2024. Prior to that, Gourvennec also coached Lille, Bordeaux and Guingamp in Ligue 1.
His stint at Nantes lasted just three and a half months and 15 games, of which his team only won four. During this time, he also coached the international player Eray Cömert, who was on loan from Valencia.
So far, this has been Gourvennec's only contact with Swiss football. Even as a player, the 53-year-old was only active in France. He played for Olympique Marseille and Montpellier, among others, and made 272 appearances in Ligue 1.
On Sunday, Gourvennec was already able to get an idea of his new team when he sat in the stands of the Stade de Genève during the 1:1 draw against GC. Now he is set to turn around a disastrous season so far and make Thomas Häberli forget, who had to leave last season's runners-up after just four games and one win.
Morata apparently moves to Como
Alvaro Morata is set for a new adventure at Como. As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano writes on "X", the Spaniard is said to have agreed a transfer with the Serie A club.
In return, Milan are said to have prematurely terminated the 32-year-old's one-year loan to Galatasaray, which began in February. The striker scored seven goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Turkish club last season and won the championship.
Como would be Morata's seventh professional move after Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Milan and Galatasaray.
Coman is said to be in agreement with Al Nassr
The Frenchman has already agreed to join the Saudi club and is just waiting for the green light from Bayern, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
The 29-year-old joined the German record champions on loan from Juventus in 2015. In July 2017, Bayern acquired Coman on a permanent basis for around €21 million. During this time, he played 339 games and won the Bundesliga nine times. In 2020, he scored Bayern to win the Champions League title in the final against PSG.