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Second goal of the season Athekame puts Milan on course for the Champions League ++ Juve slip to 6th place

SDA

17.5.2026 - 14:26

Zachary Athekame scores Milan's second goal of the season in AC Milan's 2-1 win in Genoa.
Zachary Athekame scores Milan's second goal of the season in AC Milan's 2-1 win in Genoa.
Keystone

Zachary Athekame scores his second goal of the season in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Genoa. The Rossoneri are in third place with one round to go and have their sights firmly set on the Champions League.

Keystone-SDA

17.05.2026, 14:26

17.05.2026, 14:54

Athekame, who like Ardon Jashari was part of the starting eleven, scored in the 81st minute to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

Juventus Turin suffered a heavy defeat in the battle for the Champions League places. The former serial champions lost 2-0 to Fiorentina in front of their home crowd and slipped to sixth place - as all their rivals won their games.

Napoli secured their ticket to the top flight once again with a 3-0 win in Pisa. Following their 2-0 win in the derby against Lazio, AS Roma are level on points with Milan in 4th place, two points ahead of Como and Juve.

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