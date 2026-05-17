Zachary Athekame scores Milan's second goal of the season in AC Milan's 2-1 win in Genoa. Keystone

Zachary Athekame scores his second goal of the season in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Genoa. The Rossoneri are in third place with one round to go and have their sights firmly set on the Champions League.

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Athekame, who like Ardon Jashari was part of the starting eleven, scored in the 81st minute to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

Juventus Turin suffered a heavy defeat in the battle for the Champions League places. The former serial champions lost 2-0 to Fiorentina in front of their home crowd and slipped to sixth place - as all their rivals won their games.

Napoli secured their ticket to the top flight once again with a 3-0 win in Pisa. Following their 2-0 win in the derby against Lazio, AS Roma are level on points with Milan in 4th place, two points ahead of Como and Juve.