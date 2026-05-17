Zachary Athekame scores his second goal of the season in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Genoa. The Rossoneri are in third place with one round to go and have their sights firmly set on the Champions League.
Athekame, who like Ardon Jashari was part of the starting eleven, scored in the 81st minute to make it 2-0 for the visitors.
Juventus Turin suffered a heavy defeat in the battle for the Champions League places. The former serial champions lost 2-0 to Fiorentina in front of their home crowd and slipped to sixth place - as all their rivals won their games.
Napoli secured their ticket to the top flight once again with a 3-0 win in Pisa. Following their 2-0 win in the derby against Lazio, AS Roma are level on points with Milan in 4th place, two points ahead of Como and Juve.