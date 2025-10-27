Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Kobel keeps a clean sheet for the fifth time in eight league games. In the 1:0 win against Cologne, the Nati goalie is not often tested. But when he is, he is on the spot.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

For once, he only sits on the bench against Dortmund and is substituted in the closing stages with the score at 0-0. The plan to save the point over time goes awry. Dortmund scored in the 96th minute to make it 1:0 after all, but because Schmied's defensive colleague Timo Hübers was seriously injured, the Swiss was likely to start again in the next match.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi and his Gladbach team are deep in crisis. Against leaders Bayern, the foals fought with self-sacrifice - especially as they had to play with one man less from the 19th minute onwards due to a red card against Jens Castrop. The score remained level for an hour, but then Munich stepped up a gear and won 3-0 in the end.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin is also on the bench against Bayern.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz lose for the fourth time in a row in the Bundesliga and cannot find a way out of the basement. Widmer started the 2-1 defeat in Stuttgart and was substituted after 71 minutes.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is missing for Stuttgart against Mainz due to muscle problems. However, he should soon be fit again.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is on his way back after a long injury break. Gathering match practice in VfB's second team in the 3rd division. The game against Jahn Regensburg was lost 2:3 on Saturday, Stergiou played through.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg go down 6-0 at home to Leipzig. The good thing from Zesiger's point of view: he is not to blame for the debacle because he does not play at all.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

After some good performances in recent weeks, Rieder - like all Augsburg players - remained pale against Leipzig.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

In the previous week, Amenda was allowed to play from the start in the 2:2 against Freiburg and was also in the starting eleven in the Champions League against Liverpool (1:5). He wasn't really able to make the most of his chance and was back on the bench against St. Pauli - Frankfurt won 2:0.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV lost 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg, with Muheim misjudging a long ball and being at the origin of the goal. After that, he created some offensive momentum and narrowly missed the equalizer three times. The ball hits the post once.

HSV Silvan Hefti

Has still not recovered from his hip injury.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

The 25-year-old has injured his foot and is out. Without Schmidt, Bremen win 1-0 against Heidenheim.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg lose for the first time since matchday 2. A 2-0 defeat at Leverkusen.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Reinforces the defense of the 2nd team and celebrates a 6:0 victory against FCA Walldorf.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

A football fairytale is in the making at Sunderland: The big relegation candidates are in a Champions League place after a 2:1 win at Chelsea! And Xhaka is the captain of the team.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär has lost his starting place after his head injury. Because Sven Botman is injured against Fulham, Schär is allowed to play for the last half hour with the score at 1:1 - in the end, Newcastle win 2:1.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

He is fit again after recovering from injury. In the starting eleven against West Ham and then at the origin of the opening goal when his header fails to beat the goalkeeper. The follow-up shot from his colleague Aaronson is then saved. Okafor was substituted at the break.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Sean Dyche is the third coach to take charge of Nottingham this season. Ndoye also appears to be a regular under him, having started both in the Europa League (2-0 against Porto) and against Bournemouth. However, the game in Bournemouth was lost 0:2.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is out for longer with his injury.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Napoli in the top match of Serie A. The Milan team slipped to 4th place. Sommer was powerless to prevent the goals.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

When conceding the second goal, he allowed Spinazzola to hit the long ball unchallenged - and he promptly took his revenge. When Napoli scored their third goal, Akanji was unable to prevent Anguissa from finishing.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Takes his usual place on the substitutes' bench in the 2-1 defeat against Torino.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari is still out after breaking his fibula. Milan only draw 2-2 against Pisa and lose their lead at the top of the table.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame came on in the 76th minute and actually scored the equalizer in stoppage time. He takes a shot from around 25 meters and hits the post. It was his first goal in Serie A.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer plays in central midfield for Pisa.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon spends a working day on the bench.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler opens the scoring for Bologna in Florence with a high ball into the penalty area. It looks like an away win for Bologna for a long time, but then Freuler and Co. squander the 2-0 lead in the closing stages.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Fiorentina celebrate a 2-2 draw with Bologna thanks to two late penalty goals. Sohm does not play.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi plays in left midfield in the 0-0 draw against Como. Set up a good chance with a perfect cross. A solid defensive performance.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis play Atlético Madrid on Monday evening. blue Sport will broadcast the game live (kick-off at 21:00).

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla lose 2-1 at Real Sociedad. Sow is substituted in the 79th minute with a yellow card.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is allowed to play through but can't really create any danger.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert was allowed to play ten minutes the previous week and made his first appearance of the season. In the 2-0 defeat against Villarreal, he was again on the bench for 90 minutes.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic has also failed to make his mark at Valencia so far. He was once again left out of the squad against Villarreal.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco beat Toulouse 1-0 thanks to Köhn - the goalkeeper's first clean sheet of the season.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is still out with an adductor problem.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Rennes lose 2-1 at home to Nice. Embolo, who has scored twice in a row recently, remains without a goal.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

After six league wins in a row, Marseille suffered a 2-1 defeat at Lens. Garcia does not get a chance.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi also languishes on the bench. Without him, Le Havre win 1-0 at Auxerre.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient lost 2-0 at Angers. Mvogo did not have his best day, getting caught between the legs for both goals. But it's not as if he made any mistakes.