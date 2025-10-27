Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Kobel keeps a clean sheet for the fifth time in eight league games. In the 1:0 win against Cologne, the Nati goalie is not often tested. But when he is, he is on the spot.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
For once, he only sits on the bench against Dortmund and is substituted in the closing stages with the score at 0-0. The plan to save the point over time goes awry. Dortmund scored in the 96th minute to make it 1:0 after all, but because Schmied's defensive colleague Timo Hübers was seriously injured, the Swiss was likely to start again in the next match.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Elvedi and his Gladbach team are deep in crisis. Against leaders Bayern, the foals fought with self-sacrifice - especially as they had to play with one man less from the 19th minute onwards due to a red card against Jens Castrop. The score remained level for an hour, but then Munich stepped up a gear and won 3-0 in the end.
Gladbach
Jonas Omlin
Omlin is also on the bench against Bayern.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
Mainz lose for the fourth time in a row in the Bundesliga and cannot find a way out of the basement. Widmer started the 2-1 defeat in Stuttgart and was substituted after 71 minutes.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Jaquez is missing for Stuttgart against Mainz due to muscle problems. However, he should soon be fit again.
Stuttgart
Leonidas Stergiou
Stergiou is on his way back after a long injury break. Gathering match practice in VfB's second team in the 3rd division. The game against Jahn Regensburg was lost 2:3 on Saturday, Stergiou played through.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Augsburg go down 6-0 at home to Leipzig. The good thing from Zesiger's point of view: he is not to blame for the debacle because he does not play at all.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
After some good performances in recent weeks, Rieder - like all Augsburg players - remained pale against Leipzig.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
In the previous week, Amenda was allowed to play from the start in the 2:2 against Freiburg and was also in the starting eleven in the Champions League against Liverpool (1:5). He wasn't really able to make the most of his chance and was back on the bench against St. Pauli - Frankfurt won 2:0.
HSV
Miro Muheim
HSV lost 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg, with Muheim misjudging a long ball and being at the origin of the goal. After that, he created some offensive momentum and narrowly missed the equalizer three times. The ball hits the post once.
HSV
Silvan Hefti
Has still not recovered from his hip injury.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
The 25-year-old has injured his foot and is out. Without Schmidt, Bremen win 1-0 against Heidenheim.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Freiburg lose for the first time since matchday 2. A 2-0 defeat at Leverkusen.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
Reinforces the defense of the 2nd team and celebrates a 6:0 victory against FCA Walldorf.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
A football fairytale is in the making at Sunderland: The big relegation candidates are in a Champions League place after a 2:1 win at Chelsea! And Xhaka is the captain of the team.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Schär has lost his starting place after his head injury. Because Sven Botman is injured against Fulham, Schär is allowed to play for the last half hour with the score at 1:1 - in the end, Newcastle win 2:1.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
He is fit again after recovering from injury. In the starting eleven against West Ham and then at the origin of the opening goal when his header fails to beat the goalkeeper. The follow-up shot from his colleague Aaronson is then saved. Okafor was substituted at the break.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Sean Dyche is the third coach to take charge of Nottingham this season. Ndoye also appears to be a regular under him, having started both in the Europa League (2-0 against Porto) and against Bournemouth. However, the game in Bournemouth was lost 0:2.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Amdouni is out for longer with his injury.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Napoli in the top match of Serie A. The Milan team slipped to 4th place. Sommer was powerless to prevent the goals.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
When conceding the second goal, he allowed Spinazzola to hit the long ball unchallenged - and he promptly took his revenge. When Napoli scored their third goal, Akanji was unable to prevent Anguissa from finishing.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
Takes his usual place on the substitutes' bench in the 2-1 defeat against Torino.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Jashari is still out after breaking his fibula. Milan only draw 2-2 against Pisa and lose their lead at the top of the table.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Athekame came on in the 76th minute and actually scored the equalizer in stoppage time. He takes a shot from around 25 meters and hits the post. It was his first goal in Serie A.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Aebischer plays in central midfield for Pisa.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Denoon spends a working day on the bench.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Freuler opens the scoring for Bologna in Florence with a high ball into the penalty area. It looks like an away win for Bologna for a long time, but then Freuler and Co. squander the 2-0 lead in the closing stages.
Fiorentina
Simon Sohm
Fiorentina celebrate a 2-2 draw with Bologna thanks to two late penalty goals. Sohm does not play.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Britschgi plays in left midfield in the 0-0 draw against Como. Set up a good chance with a perfect cross. A solid defensive performance.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Betis play Atlético Madrid on Monday evening. blue Sport will broadcast the game live (kick-off at 21:00).
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Sevilla lose 2-1 at Real Sociedad. Sow is substituted in the 79th minute with a yellow card.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Vargas is allowed to play through but can't really create any danger.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Cömert was allowed to play ten minutes the previous week and made his first appearance of the season. In the 2-0 defeat against Villarreal, he was again on the bench for 90 minutes.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Ugrinic has also failed to make his mark at Valencia so far. He was once again left out of the squad against Villarreal.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Monaco beat Toulouse 1-0 thanks to Köhn - the goalkeeper's first clean sheet of the season.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Zakaria is still out with an adductor problem.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Rennes lose 2-1 at home to Nice. Embolo, who has scored twice in a row recently, remains without a goal.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
After six league wins in a row, Marseille suffered a 2-1 defeat at Lens. Garcia does not get a chance.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
Mambimbi also languishes on the bench. Without him, Le Havre win 1-0 at Auxerre.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Lorient lost 2-0 at Angers. Mvogo did not have his best day, getting caught between the legs for both goals. But it's not as if he made any mistakes.