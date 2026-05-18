Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

In the 34th and final league game of the season, Kobel was once again in charge of the BVB box - and kept it clean for the 15th time in the 2-0 win at Werder Bremen. However, the international goalkeeper was not put under much pressure.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is in the Bremen starting eleven, but has to be substituted shortly after the break.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi returns to the starting eleven against Hoffenheim after his yellow card suspension. After a difficult season for Gladbach, a conciliatory finish with a 4-0 win. Elvedi shone with two assists.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Until the final matchday, Augsburg had not lost since March and would even have had a chance of international business with a win at Union Berlin. But the FCA lost clearly and emphatically 0:4. Rieder played through, but remained pale.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is also on the pitch for 90 minutes. Like his team-mates, the central defender did not have a good day, but he was not directly at fault for the goals conceded.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg set off another firework display at the end of the Bundesliga season. In the 4-1 win against Leipzig, Manzambi provided the assist for the 2-0 with a buttery-soft cross. Freiburg finished the season in 7th place, which entitles them to qualify for the Conference League. However, SCF still has a chance to qualify for the Champions League - with a win on Wednesday in the Europa League final against Aston Villa. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 21:00.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Although Ogbus only came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute, he can be satisfied with his second half of the season. The U21 international defender has played in every game.

Fribourg Rouven Tarnutzer

The young Swiss is not in the Freiburg squad.

HSV Miro Muheim

After injuring his ankle, Muheim was in danger of being out for a long time and missing the World Cup. Good news at the weekend: Muheim will be substituted in the 63rd minute of the 1-1 draw against Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Omlin's loan adventure in Leverkusen comes to an end without a single appearance. A future at regular club Gladbach is also unlikely. Will he return to FC Basel? FCB boss David Degen recently said on blue Sport that Omlin is "certainly an issue".

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Joël Schmied is allowed to start against Bayern Munich, but is substituted at the break with the score at 1:3 from Cologne's point of view. Schmied cut an unfortunate figure for the goals conceded: for the first, he was too far away from goalscorer Harry Kane, for the second he was in the wall, which disintegrated at the free-kick, and for the third he was tunneled.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Until the last matchday, Heidenheim could dream of staying in the league, but after the 2-0 defeat against Urs Fischer's Mainz, it is clear that FCH will finish the season in last place. Stergiou is not in the squad, now he is returning to regular club Stuttgart.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The Mainz captain plays from the start and is substituted after 67 minutes with the score at 2-0. There were no more goals after that.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt's final game of the season ends 2-2 against Stuttgart, with Eintracht finishing the season in 8th place. Amenda plays through, he is not at fault for the goals conceded.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

At the other end, Jaquez was substituted in the 73rd minute with Stuttgart 2-1 up. The defender is supposed to help Stuttgart hold on to their narrow lead - but they fail to do so because Frankfurt's Burkardt equalizes with a penalty in stoppage time.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The game against Everton gets off to the worst possible start for the national team captain when he deflects a long-range shot into his own goal. However, Sunderland then turned on the heat and went on to win 3:1, giving the promoted side a chance of a European Cup place. A win in their final league game against Chelsea on Sunday - and a little help from the shooters - is a precondition for that.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Missing through injury in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär is still out with his ankle injury. It is possible that the 34-year-old will never play for Newcastle again. His contract expires in the summer.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor is also currently injured

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Burnley, who have already been relegated, take on Premier League leaders Arsenal on Monday evening. Amdouni is likely to get more minutes. He could very well need them, because according to a media report, the striker is in Murat Yakin's World Cup squad, which becomes official on Wednesday.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Prevents Hellas Verona from taking the lead in the early stages of the game with a great reflex save. Replaced shortly before the end with the score at 1:0 for Inter. The Italian champions concede a 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji does not play in Inter's draw against Hellas.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

The right-back serves a yellow card in Parma's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Played 90 minutes in Bologna's 1-0 away win at Atalanta Bergamo.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Sohm watches the win from the substitutes' bench.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame scores his second goal of the season with a powerful left-footed shot. His goal to make it 2-0 at Genoa finally puts Milan on the road to victory. In the end, Milan can celebrate an important 2:1 victory in the battle for the Champions League.

Zachary Athekame drills it from distance to put AC Milan 2-0 up vs Genoa! 💥 At 21 years old, is the Swiss defender cementing his place as Milan's long-term right-back? Thoughts? 👇🇨🇭 #GenoaMilan #SerieA #ACMilanpic.twitter.com/KiYJ7W7x04 — Nopzy (@NextGoalStars) May 17, 2026

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari also played over 85 minutes in Milan's victory.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

The full-back set up the equalizer to make it 2-2. In the end, however, Garcia and Sassuolo were beaten 3-2 by Lecce.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is still injured.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa have already been relegated and lost 3-0 at home to Napoli. Loan player Aebischer, who will probably return to Bologna after this season, plays 90 minutes

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Misses the future Serie B team with an ankle injury.

Pisa Filip Stojilkovic

The striker is in the starting eleven, but once again fails to score. His working day is over after 60 minutes.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

The left-back sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat at FC Barcelona.

Valencia Eray Cömert

The international defender experienced a rollercoaster ride in Valencia's wild 4-3 win at Real Sociedad. He set up the 2-1 lead in the first half before being shown the red card after 70 minutes for an emergency stop.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic also starts the game from the beginning. However, the midfielder was substituted in the closing stages of the match.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow played 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid. The home side missed the equalizer several times in the closing stages and must therefore continue to tremble for relegation.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is in the starting eleven against Real Madrid. After 54 minutes, however, his working day is already over.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

His team lose spectacularly 4:5 at Racing Strasbourg, while Köhn languishes on the bench.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria is on the pitch for the entire game. But even the Nati player cannot prevent the defeat despite leading 4:1 at one stage.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo only came on after the break against Olympique Marseille. But even the striker was unable to prevent his club's 3-1 defeat.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo loses 2-0 with Lorient against Le Havre. The national team goalkeeper prevents an even greater defeat with his saves.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Felix Mambimbi, on the other hand, can be happy. He came on shortly before the end of the game in the win against Lorient and got a few more minutes on the pitch.

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