  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

All games in the ticker Atlético beat Frankfurt 5:1 ++ Bayern dismantle Pafos ++ Galatasaray shock Liverpool

Patrick Lämmle

30.9.2025

Matchday 2 of the Champions League is underway: Here we keep you up to date with all the evening's matches and show you the best scenes in the video.

30.09.2025, 20:45

30.09.2025, 23:16

Champions League. Sommer gets to play and keeps a clean sheet - Inter give Slavia Prague no chance

Champions LeagueSommer gets to play and keeps a clean sheet - Inter give Slavia Prague no chance

The best scenes in the video

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Atlético - Frankfurt 5:1*

  • Pafos - Bayern 1:5*

  • Atlético - Frankfurt 4:1*

  • Atlético - Frankfurt 3:1*

  • Atlético - Frankfurt 3:0*

  • Pafos - Bayern 1:4*

  • Pafos - Bayern 0:4*

  • Atlético - Frankfurt 2:0*

  • Marseille - Ajax 3:0*

    Marseille scored against Ajax in the 26th minute to make it 3-0. Here you can see the third goal in the video.

  • Pafos - Bayern 0:3*

  • Galatasaray - Liverpool 1:0*

  • Pafos - Bayern 0:2*

  • Pafos - Bayern 0:1*

  • Pafos - Bayern 0:0*

  • Atlético - Frankfurt 1:0*

    • Show more

Blerim Dzemaili and Joel Mall in an interview

Football news

Video highlights. Real dismantle Kairat - Mbappé shines with a hat-trick

Video highlightsReal dismantle Kairat - Mbappé shines with a hat-trick

Champions League. Atalanta turn things around against Brugge

Champions LeagueAtalanta turn things around against Brugge

Cracker against Liverpool. Blerim Dzemaili:

Cracker against LiverpoolBlerim Dzemaili: "Galatasaray is something unique"