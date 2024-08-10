World Cup winner Julian Alvarez is leaving Manchester City and moving to Atlético Madrid in Spain. The 24-year-old Argentinian has signed a six-year contract with the Madrilenians.

Neither club has disclosed the transfer fee. According to the Spanish media, it is said to be 75 million euros. Ten million euros could be added as a bonus payment. This would make Alvarez the second most expensive purchase in the history of the "Colchoneros". Atlético only paid more for João Felix. The Portuguese came from Benfica Lisbon for over €120 million in 2019.

Despite his qualities, Alvarez was always overshadowed by Erling Haaland in the center of attack in Manchester. In two years, he scored 36 times in 103 games for the Sky Blues. As Manuel Akanji's team-mate, he won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once.