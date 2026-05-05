With great commitment to the cause: Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético Madrid Keystone

Diego Simeone polarizes. Hardly any other coach in world football is admired and reviled in equal measure. But what will happen after this season?

Keystone-SDA SDA

When Atlético Madrid finally reach the Champions League final again after ten long years, Diego Simeone will once again pull out all the stops in the coaching zone. Sometimes passionately, sometimes provocatively, he will whip his team forward. He wants to go "all in". And yet the semi-final second leg at Arsenal on Tuesday could herald the end of an era.

In Spain, rumors are growing ahead of the match in London that the Atlético coach could leave the club after almost 15 years if the "Colchoneros" miss out on a place in the final on 30 May in Budapest. "El Cholo" is threatened with a "Last Dance in London", according to the football talk show "Chiringuito".

The so-called "cholismo", Simeone's hot-blooded demeanor, is still a kind of religion among many Atlético fans, as the specialist newspaper "Marca" and others have repeatedly noted. "But doubts are growing within the club. The fans are now demanding more, and people in the dressing room also know that this moment is crucial," it said in "Chiringuito". In London, it's "all or nothing" for Simeone.

Simeone is a legend in Madrid because he quickly led Atlético back to the national and international top flight with a squad of "nameless" players around Diego Godin, Juanfran, Miranda and Gabi after signing at the end of 2011. In 2014, they won the Spanish championship for the first time in 18 years, as well as two Europa League titles (2012 and 2018) and two Champions League finals (2014 and 2016), both of which were lost to city rivals Real. Nevertheless, the fans were ecstatic at the time.

Successes have recently failed to materialize

Atlético are now spending a lot of money on players such as world champions Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, and the fans are becoming more demanding. The club has not won a trophy since its last league title in 2021. In the league, Atlético are only in 4th place, far behind Barcelona, Real Madrid and Villarreal. And Simeone finally came in for criticism after the favourites' bitter defeat in the cup final against Real Sociedad two and a half weeks ago.

After the first leg against Arsenal a week ago (1:1), Simeone admitted that they were facing an "extraordinary challenge". The opponents had not lost in this year's Champions League. "But we're going all in" and will give everything, he assured ahead of his 1001st game as coach. He celebrated the anniversary at the weekend with a 2-0 win in Valencia.

Meanwhile in England and Italy, Chelsea and Inter Milan in particular are said to be waiting for the man with the fiery temperament in Madrid to take his hat off a year before the end of his contract in order to get their hands on the coach. At home in Buenos Aires, Simeone is also being touted as a possible successor to national team coach Lionel Scaloni after the World Cup in the summer.

Arteta on Simeone: "An absolute benchmark"

However, a big surprise in the form of progressing in London could breathe new life into "Cholismo", the synonym for Atlético's intense style of play. Then Simeone might still be running up and down the touchline next season and for a long time to come in Madrid, waving his arms wildly and arguing with referees, opposing fans and players.

Whether in Madrid or elsewhere, he will probably continue to be criticized - as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was a few years ago - for his team's often destructive and unorthodox style of play. Also as unfair and unsympathetic. But he will also continue to captivate many. What did Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta say about his counterpart before the first leg? "I've always admired this type of person. Everyone has their style (...) But in many ways he (Simeone) is an absolute benchmark."