Atlético Madrid were literally given a cold shower during their final training session ahead of their crunch match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Only cold water flows in the showers after the Spaniards' session. Arsenal have since apologized.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Atlético Madrid lodged a complaint with UEFA after the final training session before the game against Arsenal.

The reason: after the session, only cold water was flowing in the dressing rooms at the Emirates Stadium in London.

As a result, the Spaniards had to shower in the team hotel.

Arsenal have since apologized for the incident. Show more

Cold water gate before the Champions League clash in London: According to "Marca", Atlético Madrid players and staff were only able to shower in the team hotel after the final training session at the Emirates Stadium. The reason: there was only cold water in the dressing room.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the lack of hot water caused "great annoyance" among the Madrid players. This was probably also due to the fact that the Atléti players had to complete the second half of their training session in a chilly 13 degrees and in the rain.

The Rojiblancos then lodged a complaint with UEFA. They could not understand why a modern stadium like the Emirates would not provide something so basic for a tournament like the Champions League.

According to the report, the Spaniards had already pointed out to the English staff that there was no hot water when they arrived at the stadium at 5:30 pm.

Arsenal apologizes

The problem was solved - apparently shortly after the Spanish team had returned to the team hotel in wet and sweaty clothes. According to Arsenal, the incident was reported at 18:45. The Madrid team finished training at 19:15 and hot water was flowing again at 19:25.

The London club then officially apologized to Atlético Madrid. One thing is clear: There is now only more fire in the cracker duel between the two top teams. The top-class clash will be broadcast live on blue Sport from 21:00.

