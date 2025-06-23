Despite a goal from Antoine Griezmann, the Club World Cup is over for Atlético Madrid after the preliminary round. KEYSTONE

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain make it through to the round of 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA. Atlético Madrid fell by the wayside in Group B.

Keystone-SDA SDA

PSG's star ensemble fulfilled its duty with a 2:0 win against the Seattle Sounders. The team with Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei was also harmless in its home stadium and ends the Club World Cup with zero points.

PSG take the lead! 🔓



Vitinha’s effort deflects in off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; we think he meant it! 🫣💪



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SEAPSG pic.twitter.com/tiahQ6YBxv — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 23, 2025

Achraf Hakimi doubles PSG’s lead! 💥



A devastating counterattack punishes the Seattle Sounders!



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SEAPSG pic.twitter.com/Lb1dtfoecC — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 23, 2025

Botafogo saves itself

Despite a final 1-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid, Botafogo from Rio de Janeiro took second place. The Spaniards' 4-0 opening defeat to PSG was their undoing. They therefore needed a win against the Brazilians with at least a three-goal difference.

Juventus Turin, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Flamengo, another team from Rio, had already qualified for the round of 16 after two matches in other groups.