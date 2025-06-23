Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain make it through to the round of 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA. Atlético Madrid fell by the wayside in Group B.
PSG's star ensemble fulfilled its duty with a 2:0 win against the Seattle Sounders. The team with Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei was also harmless in its home stadium and ends the Club World Cup with zero points.
Botafogo saves itself
Despite a final 1-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid, Botafogo from Rio de Janeiro took second place. The Spaniards' 4-0 opening defeat to PSG was their undoing. They therefore needed a win against the Brazilians with at least a three-goal difference.
Juventus Turin, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Flamengo, another team from Rio, had already qualified for the round of 16 after two matches in other groups.