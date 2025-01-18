  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Atlético Madrid's record run comes to a surprising end

SDA

18.1.2025 - 18:17

Julian Alvarez and his Atlético Madrid teammates stumbled at promoted Leganes
Julian Alvarez and his Atlético Madrid teammates stumbled at promoted Leganes
Keystone

Atlético Madrid's run of success came to a surprising end at promoted Leganes. After 15 wins in a row, the Spanish championship leaders lost 1-0 in the Madrid suburb.

Keystone-SDA

18.01.2025, 18:17

On the way to the longest winning streak in the club's history, Atlético Madrid had won at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, among others. In Leganes, however, Diego Simeone's team now gritted their teeth.

A goal from Serbian Matija Nastasic, who previously played for Schalke and Manchester City, made the difference in the 50th minute. In the 90th minute, Atlético's record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann could have at least salvaged a point, but he failed to score from the penalty spot.

More from the section

Video ticker. Horror start for GC - Decarli sent off after two minutes

Video tickerHorror start for GC - Decarli sent off after two minutes

Video ticker. YB put the pressure on immediately - Kapino saves twice for Winti

Video tickerYB put the pressure on immediately - Kapino saves twice for Winti

Bundesliga. Goretzka shoots Bayern to victory - Bochum make up for a 0:3 against Leipzig

BundesligaGoretzka shoots Bayern to victory - Bochum make up for a 0:3 against Leipzig