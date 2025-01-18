Julian Alvarez and his Atlético Madrid teammates stumbled at promoted Leganes Keystone

Atlético Madrid's run of success came to a surprising end at promoted Leganes. After 15 wins in a row, the Spanish championship leaders lost 1-0 in the Madrid suburb.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the way to the longest winning streak in the club's history, Atlético Madrid had won at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, among others. In Leganes, however, Diego Simeone's team now gritted their teeth.

A goal from Serbian Matija Nastasic, who previously played for Schalke and Manchester City, made the difference in the 50th minute. In the 90th minute, Atlético's record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann could have at least salvaged a point, but he failed to score from the penalty spot.