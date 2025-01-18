  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Atlético Madrid's record-breaking run comes to a surprising end at promoted side Leganes

SDA

18.1.2025 - 18:17

Atlético Madrid's run of success comes to a surprising end at promoted Leganes. After 15 wins in a row, the Spanish league leaders lost 1-0 in the Madrid suburb.

Keystone-SDA

18.01.2025, 18:17

18.01.2025, 18:46

On the way to the longest winning streak in the club's history, Atlético Madrid had won at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, among others. In Leganes, however, Diego Simeone's team now gritted their teeth.

A goal from Serbian Matija Nastasic, who previously played for Schalke and Manchester City, made the difference in the 50th minute. In the 90th minute, Atlético's record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann could have at least salvaged a point, but he failed to score from the penalty spot.

