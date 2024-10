The Atletico Mineiro players celebrate reaching the final. Picture: Keystone

Atletico Mineiro are the first finalists in the Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian team beat Argentinian rivals River Plate in the semi-final.

SDA

Mineiro only needed a goalless draw in the second leg after winning the first game 3-0 at home.

The team from Belo Horizonte, who won the Champions League for the only time eleven years ago, will most likely face Botafogo in the final. The national rivals beat Uruguayan representatives Penarol 5:0 in the first leg.

SDA