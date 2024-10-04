  1. Residential Customers
Another defeat for Seoane Augsburg beat Gladbach - Elvedi substituted at the break

SDA

4.10.2024 - 23:04

Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane has to come up with something
Keystone

Augsburg beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:1 in the Bundesliga with Nico Elvedi and inflicted the third defeat in the last four games on Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane's team.

04.10.2024, 23:04

04.10.2024, 23:07

Keven Schlotterbeck (38') and Alexis Claude-Maurice (65') gave Augsburg a 2-0 lead, with Tim Kleindienst (72') scoring the consolation goal for the visitors. Elvedi was substituted for Mönchengladbach at the break, while goalkeeper Jonas Omlin and Augsburg's Swiss Ruben Vargas were both missing through injury.

