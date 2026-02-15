Cédric Zesiger moves Augsburg further away from the relegation zone. IMAGO/kolbert-press

Cédric Zesiger and Fabian Rieder take a step out of the dangerous zone with Augsburg in the Bundesliga. In the 22nd round, they won 1:0 at home against bottom club Heidenheim.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alexis Claude-Maurice scored in the 80th minute to secure a narrow victory against Heidenheim, who are without a win in nine games. Zesiger played in defense, Rieder came into the game in the 90th minute. Augsburg are now six points clear of the relegation places.

Wolfsburg failed to break free in the other game on Sunday. In Leipzig, the Lower Saxony side, who are just outside the relegation zone, led 2-1 until the 89th minute thanks to a goal from former Lugano player Mohamed Amoura. Brajan Gruda then equalized for Leipzig.