Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is getting busy again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Will Behrami become Watford's sporting director?
Italian journalist Horace Accomando reports that Valon Behrami is on the verge of returning to Watford FC. The 40-year-old played for the club between 2015 and 2017 and is now set to take over as sporting director. According to Accomando, talks are close to being finalized.
Watford are aiming to return to the Premier League, where they last played in the 2021/22 season. However, they only finished 14th in the Championship last season.
-
Augsburg sign Zesiger to a contract until 2029
National team defender Cédric Zesiger joined FC Augsburg from VfL Wolfsburg in the winter transfer window. Zesiger became a regular at Augsburg and convinced the club's management to exercise the purchase option.
According to "Kicker", FCA will pay four million euros for the services of the central defender. "I am very happy that my journey at FCA is continuing," Zesiger was quoted as saying on the club's homepage. "My expectations of the transfer have been fully met. I feel very comfortable in the team and in the city. In addition to the sporting prospects, this is also hugely important to me."
-
Rieder leaves Stuttgart again
It had been rumored for some time that Fabian Rieder would not be staying at VfB Stuttgart. VfB had an option to buy the midfielder, but has now decided not to exercise it. Rieder only made sporadic appearances in 2025 and was not part of the squad in the cup final won against Arminia Bielefeld.
Rieder bids farewell to Stuttgart on Instagram. "Thank you to all VfB fans for the incredible support throughout the year. I gave everything for the club every single second. With the cup win, I couldn't have imagined a better end. Thank you for everything."
Rieder returns to his club Stade Rennes. Rieder still has a contract with the French first division club until the summer of 2027. The Bretons have had a difficult season with three different coaches and only finished 12th in Ligue 1.
-
Ten Hag becomes new Leverkusen coach
Granit Xhaka knows his new coach at Bayer Leverkusen. Dutchman Erik ten Hag is following in the big footsteps of Xabi Alonso. The 55-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga runners-up until 2027, as the club announced. Ten Hag succeeds the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who will coach Real Madrid in the future.
-
Wirtz about to move to Liverpool
FC Bayern have lost out in the bidding for Florian Wirtz. The attacking artist wants to move to England. He has already turned Bayern down. If Liverpool FC can agree the required transfer fee with Bayer, the international will provide tricks and goals in the Premier League in future.
The 22-year-old still has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and the works club is demanding a transfer fee of 150 million euros for the exceptional player. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial offer of 100 million euros plus bonuses. According to media reports, Wirtz himself has already agreed a transfer with the Reds after good talks with Liverpool coach Arne Slot.
-
Napoli want De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne is leaving Manchester City. Where the Belgian will go is still uncertain. Will the soon-to-be 34-year-old move to the Italian champions? Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentis says quite openly: "We want Kevin de Bruyne. We need his approval for the transfer to happen."
-
Ex-Sion striker Cunha about to move to Manchester United
The fact that Matheus Cunha will leave Wolverhampton in the summer has been a foregone conclusion for several weeks. Now it is also clear where the Brazilian will be heading: To Manchester United. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have exercised their option to buy the player for just under 75 million euros. An agreement with the striker, who played for Sion between 2017 and 2018, has apparently already been reached. All that remains is for the contract to be signed.
-
Neumayr becomes assistant coach at Lausanne
Ludovic Magnin has a new assistant at Lausanne-Sport. The Vaud team have signed German Markus Neumayr. As the club announced, the 39-year-old has been given a one-year contract. Neumayr has played over 100 games in the Super League during his professional career. In addition to his work as a pundit for blue Sport, he most recently worked as a youth coach at FC Basel.
-
Eriksen leaves Manchester United
Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are going their separate ways. The 33-year-old Dane's contract will not be extended, as United announced after the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen made 107 appearances for the club in his three years at United. It is still uncertain what will happen with the midfielder. In addition to Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton also left the Red Devils.
-
Ajeti extends his contract with FCB
Albian Ajeti is staying with FC Basel for the long term. The striker has extended his contract until 2028.
-
Granit Xhaka back at FCB? What David Degen says
At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel on Saturday, his brother Granit drops a bombshell and reveals that he himself will soon be wearing the FCB jersey again. "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too," said the national team captain, who has three years left on his contract at Leverkusen.
What's the story? "We're honored that Granit says that. But he has a contract until 2028," said FCB president David Degen in an interview with blue Sport, urging restraint. "We don't know anything either. But we'll see what time brings."
-
Is Sané moving to Turkey?
FC Bayern are threatened with another transfer setback: Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul are said to have submitted an "official top offer" for attacking star Leroy Sané, according to TV channel Sky. According to the report, this involves a net salary of over ten million euros per year. There have also been inquiries from Italian champions Napoli and England. Sané could move on a free transfer in the summer.
According to the media, the German international rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract until 2028 after changing advisors. According to Sky, FC Bayern are still hoping for a contract extension and new talks have already taken place.
-
Tah gives Bayern a commitment
According to media reports, Jonathan Tah's move to FC Bayern is now only a matter of time. The German international has given his commitment to the record champions from Munich, as reported by "Bild", "Kicker" and Sky, among others. According to these reports, the 29-year-old central defender, who is leaving Leverkusen on a free transfer, will sign a four-year contract with Bayern.
-
Huijsen the most expensive summer transfer (as of now)
One or two transfers are already in the bag. The most expensive transfer of the summer so far is that of Dean Huijsen, who is moving from Bournemouth to Real Madrid for just under €60 million. Otherwise, it has mainly been changes of coach that have made the headlines so far: Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid to take over the Brazilian national team. Former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso takes over from the Italian at Real Madrid.