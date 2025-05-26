It had been rumored for some time that Fabian Rieder would not be staying at VfB Stuttgart. VfB had an option to buy the midfielder, but has now decided not to exercise it. Rieder only made sporadic appearances in 2025 and was not part of the squad in the cup final won against Arminia Bielefeld.

Rieder bids farewell to Stuttgart on Instagram. "Thank you to all VfB fans for the incredible support throughout the year. I gave everything for the club every single second. With the cup win, I couldn't have imagined a better end. Thank you for everything."

Rieder returns to his club Stade Rennes. Rieder still has a contract with the French first division club until the summer of 2027. The Bretons have had a difficult season with three different coaches and only finished 12th in Ligue 1.