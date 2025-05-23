  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"The stupidest decision" Augsburg fans furious after Jurendic's dismissal

Jan Arnet

23.5.2025

Marinko Jurendic has to leave Augsburg.
Marinko Jurendic has to leave Augsburg.
Keystone

FC Augsburg is making a radical cut: both head coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendic have to leave their posts. The decision has provoked strong reactions from many fans.

23.05.2025, 21:30

23.05.2025, 21:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Augsburg surprisingly parted ways with head coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendic - despite a solid season in sporting terms (12th place).
  • The fans in particular cannot understand the separation from Swiss sporting director Jurendic.
  • "Complete lack of understanding for the decision," wrote one supporter on Instagram. Another said: "This is pretty much the stupidest decision I've ever seen at FCA."
Show more

The Bundesliga club officially announced the double separation on Friday. Those responsible justify the move with the future direction of the club. The fans' reactions were not long in coming - and some of them were harsh. Critical comments rained down under the club's official Instagram post.

Swiss head of sport in the Bundesliga. Jurendic sacked in Augsburg - the coach must also go

Swiss head of sport in the BundesligaJurendic sacked in Augsburg - the coach must also go

"I don't understand it at all!" writes one user. Another draws a drastic comparison: "Complete lack of understanding for the decision. The management chaos is reminiscent of Schalke on the brink of sporting relegation." One supporter judges that this is "pretty much the stupidest decision I've ever seen at FCA. Rarely has a coach suited the city and the club as well as he has".

"Why Jurendic? I don't understand"

While some fans can still understand the dismissal of coach Jess Thorup, the dismissal of Swiss sporting director Jurendic in particular is causing bewilderment. Especially as Augsburg did not get into relegation trouble in the two years under his sporting leadership and generated a transfer profit of around 45 million euros.

"I can still understand Thorup, but can someone please explain to me why they threw Jurendic out? Absolutely no understanding," writes one user. "Why Jurendic? I don't understand", another fan asks.

Managing director Michael Ströll explains the dismissal of the sporting director as follows: "Over the past two years, we have worked together to get things moving. However, after weighing up all the aspects, we have come to the conclusion that we need to reorganize our sporting management."

Football news

Title showdown in Serie A. Can Yann Sommer's Inter catch leaders Napoli on the final matchday?

Title showdown in Serie ACan Yann Sommer's Inter catch leaders Napoli on the final matchday?

Cup presentation in the stream. Promoted Thun ends the season with a win

Cup presentation in the streamPromoted Thun ends the season with a win

Fans and the city inspire Celestini.

Fans and the city inspire Celestini"What you experience in Basel can't be found anywhere else in Switzerland"

"Now a new adventure begins"Real Madrid officially say goodbye to Carlo Ancelotti

ARD and ZDF come away empty-handed. No World Cup matches on free TV in Germany? Telekom buys rights for World Cup 2026

ARD and ZDF come away empty-handedNo World Cup matches on free TV in Germany? Telekom buys rights for World Cup 2026

Bundesliga