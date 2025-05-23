Marinko Jurendic has to leave Augsburg. Keystone

FC Augsburg is making a radical cut: both head coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendic have to leave their posts. The decision has provoked strong reactions from many fans.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Augsburg surprisingly parted ways with head coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendic - despite a solid season in sporting terms (12th place).

The fans in particular cannot understand the separation from Swiss sporting director Jurendic.

"Complete lack of understanding for the decision," wrote one supporter on Instagram. Another said: "This is pretty much the stupidest decision I've ever seen at FCA." Show more

The Bundesliga club officially announced the double separation on Friday. Those responsible justify the move with the future direction of the club. The fans' reactions were not long in coming - and some of them were harsh. Critical comments rained down under the club's official Instagram post.

"I don't understand it at all!" writes one user. Another draws a drastic comparison: "Complete lack of understanding for the decision. The management chaos is reminiscent of Schalke on the brink of sporting relegation." One supporter judges that this is "pretty much the stupidest decision I've ever seen at FCA. Rarely has a coach suited the city and the club as well as he has".

"Why Jurendic? I don't understand"

While some fans can still understand the dismissal of coach Jess Thorup, the dismissal of Swiss sporting director Jurendic in particular is causing bewilderment. Especially as Augsburg did not get into relegation trouble in the two years under his sporting leadership and generated a transfer profit of around 45 million euros.

"I can still understand Thorup, but can someone please explain to me why they threw Jurendic out? Absolutely no understanding," writes one user. "Why Jurendic? I don't understand", another fan asks.

Managing director Michael Ströll explains the dismissal of the sporting director as follows: "Over the past two years, we have worked together to get things moving. However, after weighing up all the aspects, we have come to the conclusion that we need to reorganize our sporting management."