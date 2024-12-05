Goalscorer Ruben Vargas (center) celebrates with Augsburg in the Cup quarter-finals Keystone

Augsburg only made it through to the quarter-finals of the German Cup at second-division club Karlsruhe with great difficulty and thanks to Ruben Vargas.

SDA

The Swiss international rescued the Bundesliga club with a goal in stoppage time of extra time to make it 2:2 in the penalty shoot-out. There, the top club came out on top with a 5:4 victory.

For Vargas, who also scored from the penalty spot for Karlsruhe like his compatriot Andrin Hunziker, who also came on as a substitute, it was only his second appearance since suffering an ankle injury in September.

SDA