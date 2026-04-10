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Bundesliga Augsburg miss late winner from the penalty spot

SDA

10.4.2026 - 22:54

There was a festival of goals in Augsburg before the break
There was a festival of goals in Augsburg before the break
Keystone

Augsburg remain without a win in the Bundesliga for the fifth game in a row. Despite taking a 2-0 lead, a late missed penalty in the home game against Hoffenheim resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Keystone-SDA

10.04.2026, 22:54

10.04.2026, 23:01

Alexis Claude-Maurice had the chance to score Augsburg's winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute, but the Frenchman shot the penalty over the goal. As a result, the team with Swiss players Fabian Rieder and Cédric Zesiger missed out on a big step towards staying in the league, but still improved to 10th place in the table.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, suffered the next setback in their fight for a place in the Champions League. The team from Kraichgau won only one of their last seven games. Claude-Maurice (11th minute) and Michael Gregoritsch (14th) got the hosts off to a lightning start with their goals. Robin Hranac (35) and Bazoumana Touré (43) equalized before the break.

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