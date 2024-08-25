Referee Sascha Stegemann looks at the handball scene. dpa

The handball rule once again caused trouble during Augsburg's 2-2 draw against Bremen - for discussions about video evidence. The FCA sports director calls for urgent clarification.

dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Augsburg play out a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen. A penalty kick that is not awarded causes discussion in the Augsburg camp.

Referee Stegmann looks at the penalty situation on the screen and decides not to blow the whistle.

Much to the incomprehension of Augsburg. Sports director Marinko Jurendic proposes a solution after the game: a challenge. Show more

Sports director Marinko Jurendic of FC Augsburg has called for an adjustment of the rules in the discussion about video evidence, which flared up again right at the start of the Bundesliga. After the 2:2 draw against Werder Bremen, Augsburg complained massively about a handball penalty that was not given by referee Sascha Stegemann, even after viewing the video images, which was clear for them.

"We won't be able to avoid clarifying this whole set of rules," warned Jurendic. The 46-year-old also proposed a solution: "I would also like to see the challenge that you have the opportunity to interrupt again. We are working on that." In other sports, coaches or players can challenge a referee's decision and request a review, although the number of such requests is not unlimited.

Not undermining the authority of the referee

Jurendic does not want to question the referee's authority over the match. "It's about not undermining the referee's authority. He has to make the decision in the end. But it's simply extremely difficult: for us (as a club) it's about a lot, about everything. For the referees, it's about a wrong decision. That has to be put into perspective. A lot of discussions are now starting again."

Augsburg felt they were robbed of two points on Saturday when they were awarded a penalty at 2-2. "The player tries to knock the ball away and his hand is out," said Jurendic, describing the scene with Werder professional Anthony Jung.

Referee: "Arm swings like a hurdler"

Stegemann did not deny that the ball hit the Bremen player's hand in the penalty area. For the referee, it was not intentional, he explained his decision against a handball penalty on TV channel "Sky" as follows: "He tries to play the ball with his foot. And that is at the center of the action. The arm swings to the side, like a hurdler. And there's no intention of blocking the ball with his hand."

Videos from the Sport section

dpa