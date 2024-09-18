Ruben Vargas still has a contract with Augsburg until the end of June 2025. KEYSTONE

Until shortly before the end of the transfer window, national team star Ruben Vargas was considered a candidate for sale in Augsburg. But the winger is staying with the Bundesliga club. Now the club wants Vargas to extend his contract.

Now the national team star is threatening to leave the Bundesliga club on a free transfer next summer due to his contract expiring.

"The player should also see that the club has invested a lot in him," German media quoted Augsburg sporting director Marinko Jurendic as saying. The former FCZ sporting director was referring to national team star Ruben Vargas with his statement.

His contract with the Bundesliga club expires next summer. Augsburg actually wanted to cash in on the Swiss international this summer - perhaps also for this reason. After all, according to "transfermarkt", his market value is 9 million euros. That is the second highest at FCA.

First star appearance at the weekend

Despite rumors of a move to Stade Rennes, Fiorentina and Galatasaray Istanbul, Vargas is still on the Augsburg squad list after the transfer window closed.

At the weekend, the Swiss made his first appearance in the starting eleven this season. In the 3:1 win against St. Pauli, Vargas was on the pitch until the 62nd minute. The Bundesliga club is now hoping to extend the Swiss player's contract. Jurendic wants to start talks soon. Probably also so that some money can be flushed into the coffers in the event of his departure next summer.

Vargas joined Augsburg in 2019 after a four-million transfer from FC Luzern.

