Augsburg with Fabian Rieder and Cédric Zesiger play out a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin on matchday 17 of the Bundesliga.

Augsburg, the club of Cédric Zesiger and Fabian Rieder, led against Union Berlin until the 92nd minute thanks to a goal deep into first-half stoppage time.

But then Marin Ljubicic scored the equalizer for the visitors from Berlin. And that despite Union being outnumbered: Derrick Köhn had been sent off in the 89th minute.

Augsburg, with Zesiger in the starting eleven and Rieder, who came on as a substitute in the closing stages of the match, must therefore continue to wait for their first win since the beginning of December.

Augsburg are now 15th in the championship, three points clear of the relegation places. Union Berlin, on the other hand, remain in the middle of the league, in 9th place.

Telegram

Augsburg - Union Berlin 1:1 (1:0). - Goals: 45 Claude-Maurice 1:0. 91 Ljubicic 1:1. - Remarks: 89th red card against Köhn (Union Berlin, rough foul). Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder (from 83rd).