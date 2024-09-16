Lars Knudsen will continue to coach Denmark in the second leg against Switzerland. Picture: Keystone

Lars Knudsen, standards coach at Bundesliga club Augsburg, will remain Denmark's head coach for the next two international matches - and thus also for the Nations League second leg against Switzerland.

Following the resignation of national team coach Kasper Hjulmand after the European Championship, Morten Wieghorst was supposed to take over the reins of the Danes at least until the end of the year. However, Wieghorst dropped out with stress symptoms. Lars Knudsen coached the Danes on an interim basis in the Nations League matches against Switzerland (2:0) and Serbia (2:0).

Wieghorst is now feeling better. He will be involved in the next games as assistant coach. He is well enough to resume his work, but initially in a less demanding role, according to the Danish association.

