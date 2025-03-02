  1. Residential Customers
German Bundesliga Augsburg's streak continues - Kiel beats Union

SDA

2.3.2025 - 19:48

Armin Gigovic celebrates the 1:0 with Kiel
Keystone

Holstein Kiel celebrate an important victory in the battle to stay in the German Bundesliga. Kiel win 1:0 at Union Berlin and stay in touch with Bochum in the barrage place.

Keystone-SDA

02.03.2025, 19:48

02.03.2025, 20:04

Armin Gigovic scored the golden goal at the Alte Försterei in Köpenick. The Bosnian scored shortly before the break by creating space for himself with a turn and then finishing powerfully from the turn.

Thanks to the three points, Kiel, who had gone six games without a win recently, are now in touch with the barrage. The gap to Bochum is one point.

Augsburg, meanwhile, remained unbeaten for the eighth time in a row on Sunday. With Cédric Zesiger in defense, FCA drew 0-0 at home against Freiburg.

