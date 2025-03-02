Armin Gigovic celebrates the 1:0 with Kiel Keystone

Holstein Kiel celebrate an important victory in the battle to stay in the German Bundesliga. Kiel win 1:0 at Union Berlin and stay in touch with Bochum in the barrage place.

Armin Gigovic scored the golden goal at the Alte Försterei in Köpenick. The Bosnian scored shortly before the break by creating space for himself with a turn and then finishing powerfully from the turn.

Thanks to the three points, Kiel, who had gone six games without a win recently, are now in touch with the barrage. The gap to Bochum is one point.

Augsburg, meanwhile, remained unbeaten for the eighth time in a row on Sunday. With Cédric Zesiger in defense, FCA drew 0-0 at home against Freiburg.