Amenda, who has made seven appearances for the Swiss national team to date and was a member of the World Cup squad, signed a “long-term” contract, according to an announcement by the West Midlands club, which did not specify the exact duration of the deal. The transfer fee, which the clubs did not disclose, is reportedly as high as 20 million euros. His contract with Eintracht Frankfurt would have remained in effect through 2029.

Amenda, from Biel, began his career with Young Boys. After two seasons in the Super League, the 1.94-meter-tall center back moved to Eintracht in the Bundesliga, where he earned a starting spot during the second half of last season. Coventry earned promotion from the Championship last season. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been the team’s coach since 2024.