Sam Kerr gives an interview in court Keystone

Australian star footballer Sam Kerr has been acquitted in the UK of racially motivated harassment of a police officer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 31-year-old had called the police officer "stupid and white" after an incident in a cab, but denied a racist background. A jury came to the decision of acquittal on Tuesday.

The case concerned an incident on January 30, 2023 in the London borough of Twickenham. Chelsea player Kerr and her partner, American footballer Kristie Mewis, got into an argument with a cab driver that night, who drove them to the police. Kerr testified that they felt like hostages and that the cab driver acted and drove aggressively. "I was scared for my life," she said. In the course of the journey, Mewis is said to have smashed a window.

The insults came at the police station. Kerr, whose father was born in India, explained in court that she felt she had been treated differently by the police because of "what they thought my skin color was".

Kerr released a statement after the decision in which she thanked them for their support and apologized for her language. "After today's acquittal, I can finally put this difficult time behind me," the British news agency PA quoted her as saying.

She apologized for her language on that traumatic evening, but had always stressed that it had not been her intention to offend or hurt anyone, and she was grateful that the jury had agreed to this, Kerr said. "I am now fully focused on getting back on the field and look forward to an exciting year for me and my family."