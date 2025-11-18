Michael Gregoritsch fired Austria to the World Cup finals with a 1-1 draw Keystone

Austria and Scotland qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. Spain and Belgium will also be there next year.

A 1-1 draw at home to Bosnia-Herzegovina was enough for Austria, who trailed for a long time in Vienna. Haris Tabakovic, who also holds a Swiss passport, put the Bosnians ahead with a header in the 12th minute. The Austrians celebrated for the first time in the 43rd minute, but Konrad Laimer's goal was disallowed after VAR intervention due to a previous foul by Laimer. In the 77th minute, the equalizer was finally scored by Michael Gregoritsch, who currently plays for Brøndby. Thanks to the draw, the Austrians kept the Bosnians two points clear and secured their eighth World Cup ticket.

Like Austria, Scotland will also be at the World Cup finals next year for the first time since 1998 - and for the ninth time in total. The Scots beat Denmark 4:2 in the "final" in Glasgow. Kieran Tierney scored the decisive 3:2 in the 93rd minute. Kenny McLean's 4:2 (98th) was then just an encore. The hosts had twice surrendered the lead before stoppage time. Patrick Dorgu (82') made it 2:2 for the Danes while short-handed - Rasmus Kristensen was sent off with a yellow card in the 61st minute at 1:1. A draw would have seen Denmark finish Group C in first place.

Like Austria and Scotland, Spain and Belgium also booked their World Cup tickets on Tuesday. Spain, however, missed out on a spotless World Cup qualification with a 2-2 draw at home to Turkey. Belgium defended first place in Group J with an unchallenged 7-0 home win against Liechtenstein. Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere scored two goals each.

