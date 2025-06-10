  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualifying Austria and the Netherlands celebrate resounding victories - Albania only draw

SDA

10.6.2025 - 23:00

Memphis Depay equals the record set by Robin van Persie
Keystone

The Netherlands and Austria celebrated resounding victories in the World Cup qualifiers and are well on their way to the 2026 finals.

Keystone-SDA

10.06.2025, 23:00

10.06.2025, 23:08

Three days after the 2:0 win in Finland, the Netherlands followed up with an 8:0 win against Malta. Memphis Depay was the center of attention in Groningen. The striker, who plays for Corinthians in Brazil, scored the Oranjes' first two goals to equal Robin van Persie's Dutch record. Both have scored 50 times for the national team.

Austria, who beat Romania to open their campaign, were also in a scoring mood on Wednesday evening and could soon have a new record goalscorer. Marko Arnautovic contributed two goals to Ralf Rangnick's team's 4-0 win in San Marino. The 36-year-old striker, who missed out on a hat-trick in San Marino by missing a penalty, is now three goals short of Toni Polster's record of 44 goals.

Serbia did not show any weakness at home against Andorra. Alexander Mitrovic scored all the goals in the 3-0 win. The 30-year-old record goalscorer for his country has now scored 62 times in 100 international matches. Albania, who held Serbia to a goalless draw three days ago, only managed a 1-1 draw in Latvia.

Sweden and Slovenia are in form. Swiss World Cup qualifying opponents win final tests

Telegram and table. Group G:

Netherlands - Malta 8:0 (3:0)

Groningen. - SR De Burgos (ESP). - Goals: 9. Depay (penalty) 1:0. 16. Depay 2:0. 20. Van Dijk 3:0. 61. Simons 4:0.74. Malen 5:0. 78. Lang 6:0. 80. Malen 7:0. 92. Van de Ven 8:0.

1. Netherlands 2/6 (10:0). 2. Poland 2/6 (3:0). 3. Finland 3/4 (3:4). 4. Lithuania 3/2 (2:3). 5. Malta 4/1 (0:11).

Group H:

Romania - Cyprus (2:0)

Bucharest. - SR Rumsas (LTU). - Goals: 43rd Tanase 1:0. 45th Man 2:0. - Remarks: Cyprus with Mall (Servette).

San Marino - Austria 0:4 (0:4)

Serravalle. - SR Berka (CZE). - Goals: 3 Arnautovic 0:1. 11 Gregoritsch 0:2. 15 Arnautovic 0:3. 27 Baumgartner 0:4.

1. Bosnia-Herzegovina 3/9 (4:1). 2. Austria 2/6 (6:1). 3. Romania 4/6 (8:4). 4. Cyprus 3/3 (3:4). 5. San Marino 4/0 (1:12).

Group K:

Serbia - Andorra 3-0 (2-0)

Leskovac. - SR Aghajew (AZE). - Goals: 12. Mitrovic 1:0. 24. Mitrovic 2:0. 53. Mitrovic (penalty) 3:0.

Latvia - Albania 1:1 (1:0)

Riga. - Referee Meler (TUR). - Goals: 29 Cernomordijs (own goal) 0:1. 45 Cernomordijs 1:1. - Remarks: Latvia with Ciganiks (Lucerne). 21. Ikaunieks (Latvia) misses penalty.

1. England 3/9 (6:0). 2. Albania 4/5 (4:3). 3. Serbia 2/4 (3:0). 4. Latvia 3/4 (2:4). 5 Andorra 4/0 (0:8).

