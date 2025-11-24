  1. Residential Customers
U17 WORLD CUP Austria celebrates a historic success

24.11.2025 - 19:39

Austria celebrates reaching the final
Austria's U17 national team celebrates a historic success at the World Cup in Qatar. For the first time, a team from the Austrian Football Association has reached a World Cup final.

The young Austrians beat Italy 2-0 in the semi-final and could crown a dream run in the final against Portugal on Thursday - just like Switzerland in 2009.

Austria are the only team to have won all their World Cup matches. They achieved their seventh victory in front of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, not least thanks to Johannes Moser. The 17-year-old midfielder, who plays for Salzburg farm club Liefering in the Red Bull football empire, scored his seventh and eighth goals against Italy, making him the tournament's sole top scorer.

