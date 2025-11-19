Michael Gregoritsch celebrates after the 1:1 in the Ernst Happel Stadium - a little later still belly-free. IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

Austria secured a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the tense group final against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Goalscorer Michael Gregoritsch caused astonishment with a fat celebration, star striker Marko Arnautović wants to introduce a national holiday.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austria qualify directly for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Joker Michael Gregoritsch scores the decisive goal and causes a stir with a self-deprecating fat cheer.

Marko Arnautović even calls for a national holiday in the euphoria. Show more

It has been over 10,000 days since Austria's last World Cup appearance, and an entire generation has never seen red-white-red at a World Cup. The starting position on Tuesday evening before the showdown against Bosnia: A draw at the Prater Oval was enough for Ralf Rangnick's team to be represented in North America next summer.

However, the mood in the Ernst Happel Stadium was dampened early on. The hosts trailed for a long time in Vienna. Haris Tabakovic, who also has a Swiss passport, put the Bosnians ahead with a header in the 12th minute.

The Austrians celebrated for the first time in the 43rd minute, but Konrad Laimer's goal was disallowed after VAR intervention due to a previous foul (21 seconds earlier) by Laimer. Instead of ecstasy, pure frustration in Vienna.

Things almost got even worse in the 50th minute when Tabakovic unexpectedly got the ball free in front of goal from a few meters out - but he missed the chance to score his second goal. The Austrians then put on a power play, but were unable to find a gap against their well-organized opponents.

Gregoritsch: "The best day of my footballing life"

The equalizer finally came in the 77th minute: Joker Michael Gregoritsch, who had come on 18 minutes earlier, converted a rebound off the crossbar from close range. After scoring, he clutched his stomach and showed a fold of skin.

Gregoritsch's goal ultimately saved the ÖFB team from direct qualification shortly before the end. Thanks to the draw, the Austrians kept the Bosnians two points clear and secured their eighth World Cup ticket. Gregoritsch turned 10,010 days of waiting into 235 days of anticipation.

The match-winner explained his special jubilation afterwards (via Krone): "Sometimes it's not always important how high the fat value is," grinned the 31-year-old.

The long-serving Bundesliga professional, who has been playing at Brøndby since this summer - but is often only a substitute there - apparently got a few jibes from his team-mates about his belly, which is not exactly reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gregoritsch is overjoyed to have redeemed the nation with his golden goal: "This is the best day of my life as a footballer. It will stay with me forever."

Arnautović with a demand to the Austrian government

Marko Arnautović was also quite euphoric. The record goalscorer (47 goals in 130 international matches) made an announcement to the Federal President and Chancellor on ORF: "November 18 should become an Austrian public holiday!"

On "Servus TV", the 36-year-old provided further amusement. When the ex-Inter professional (now plays for Red Star Belgrade) was asked how he would celebrate this success tonight, he first told the reporter: "I don't drink, the children should learn that alcohol is bad." A little later, "Arnie" added: "But I also have alcohol to sell!" A line that, according to "Krone", particularly amused his fellow players who were also interviewed.