Michael Gregoritsch converted the free kick to make it 2-0 after an emergency stop by the Kazakhs. Keystone

With a win in Kazakhstan, Austria are closing in on a return to the Nations League's top division. A win in the next game could secure promotion.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Austria win 2-0 against Kazakhstan in League B of the Nations League.

Next Sunday, the Austrians can secure promotion to the top division with a win against Slovenia. Show more

Austria have taken another important step towards promotion in the Nations League. In a convincing match in Almaty, coach Ralf Rangnick's team defeated the Kazakh team 2:0.

The goals for the Austrian national team were scored by Bundesliga players Christoph Baumgartner in the 15th minute and Michael Gregoritsch in the 25th minute. After an early red card for the Kazakhs, Austria played in superior numbers from the 23rd minute onwards, which gave them an advantage.

Decisive match against Slovenia

Next Sunday, the Austrians face a crucial home game against Slovenia. A win would secure them top spot in the group and guarantee promotion to the Nations League's top division. This would allow them to compete with the best teams in Europe next year.

