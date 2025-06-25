  1. Residential Customers
Notable transfer Austria Salzburg sign the son of pop star Phil Collins

SDA

25.6.2025 - 13:10

The Austrian second division club Austria Salzburg has signed a celebrity offspring. The promoted club has announced the signing of Mathew Collins, the son of pop star Phil Collins.

The 20-year-old midfielder comes from the second team of WSG Tirol. "He is completely uncomplicated and down-to-earth and therefore fits in perfectly with Austria on a personal level," said club president Claus Salzmann.

Collins completed a trial training session with the Salzburgers before the end of last season and also came to the Max Aicher Stadium for the decisive match for promotion against Schwaz. "The moment I walked into the stadium, I immediately felt at home," explained Collins, who was born in London and has a Swiss passport. His father only paid him a visit in May at a home game of WSG Tirol Juniors in the Regionalliga Tirol.

