New coach for TSG Hoffenheim: Christian Ilzer succeeds the sacked Pellegrino Matarazzo Keystone

The managers of Bundesliga club Hoffenheim have found their new coach in Austria. Christian Ilzer, who previously worked at Sturm Graz, will take over from the sacked Pellegrino Matarazzo.

SDA

The 47-year-old Ilzer has been in charge at last season's Austrian champions and cup winners with Swiss defender Gregory Wüthrich for four years. At Hoffenheim, they expect the new coach to return the team to more consistent performances under his leadership. After ten rounds, the team from Sinsheim are 15th in the league table with just nine points.

The Kraichgau club announced that Ilzer has been given a long-term contract. The Bundesliga club did not provide any details on the exact term.

𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝗶 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗦𝗚, 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻!



Christian Ilzer wird neuer Cheftrainer der TSG Hoffenheim. Der 47-Jährige kommt vom österreichischen Double-Sieger Sturm Graz und erhält im Kraichgau einen langfristigen Vertrag. — TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) November 15, 2024

Videos from the department

SDA