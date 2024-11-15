The managers of Bundesliga club Hoffenheim have found their new coach in Austria. Christian Ilzer, who previously worked at Sturm Graz, will take over from the sacked Pellegrino Matarazzo.
The 47-year-old Ilzer has been in charge at last season's Austrian champions and cup winners with Swiss defender Gregory Wüthrich for four years. At Hoffenheim, they expect the new coach to return the team to more consistent performances under his leadership. After ten rounds, the team from Sinsheim are 15th in the league table with just nine points.
The Kraichgau club announced that Ilzer has been given a long-term contract. The Bundesliga club did not provide any details on the exact term.
Videos from the department
SDA