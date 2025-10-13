Austria missed out on a preliminary decision in the World Cup qualifiers. Picture: Andreea Alexandru/AP/dpa

Austria recklessly relinquishes its good starting position in the World Cup qualifiers. The coach grumbles. Now two games with final character follow for the direct World Cup ticket.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austria's national team suffers its first defeat in the sixth game of the World Cup qualifiers. After five wins in a row, the Austrians lost 1-0 in Romania after conceding a goal in the 95th minute.

As a result, the lead over their closest rivals Bosnia-Herzegovina dwindled to two points. "That was certainly stupid of us," grumbled national coach Ralf Rangnick after the final whistle.

Austria now have to win in Cyprus on November 15 before they face Bosnia-Herzegovina three days later in a potential final in Vienna. Show more

Preliminary decision missed, now a final for the direct World Cup ticket looms: Austria must once again worry about qualifying for the World Cup. "That was certainly stupid of us," said national coach Ralf Rangnick after the late 1-0 defeat to Romania in Bucharest.

They are now just two points ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the table. A win in Cyprus on November 15 is a must, then the runner-up comes to Vienna for the final match three days later. "Now we also need a win in Cyprus, but we also have to look at the other game. We didn't want that," complained Rangnick. "With a 0-0 draw today, we would have been through with a win in Cyprus."

Only the group winners will qualify for next year's tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The runners-up still have to go through to the play-offs. The late goal by Romania's Virgil Ghita from second-division side Hannover 96 created new tension. "But I do believe that we are confident and that we have everything in our own hands," said ÖFB captain David Alaba.

Romania's veteran coach Mircea Lucescu (80) gave a tip for the Rangnick team's next opponents. "The Austrians have been playing with the same team for years. That can be an advantage, but also a disadvantage, because the opponents now know exactly how they play," he explained.

