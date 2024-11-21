Austria's football boss resigns after power struggle - Gallery ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer resigns in the power struggle. Image: dpa The resignation of the association boss was also preceded by clear words from Rangnick. Image: dpa Austria's football boss resigns after power struggle - Gallery ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer resigns in the power struggle. Image: dpa The resignation of the association boss was also preceded by clear words from Rangnick. Image: dpa

The association boss resigns from his post. He had also incurred the displeasure of Austria's German national coach.

dpa dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Klaus Mitterdorfer has resigned as head of the Austrian Football Association.

"The time has come to draw the consequences," Mitterdorfer is quoted as saying in a statement from the association.

There had recently been differences of opinion between Mitterdorfer and Austria's national team coach Ralf Rangnick, among others. Show more

Klaus Mitterdorfer, head of the Austrian Football Association, has resigned with immediate effect. "I have always tried to see the big picture, to act constructively in the interests of football and to have a unifying effect in line with my values. I have not (or no longer) succeeded in the latter and the time has therefore come to draw the consequences," explained the 59-year-old in a statement on the association's website. Most recently, there had been differences of opinion between Mitterdorfer and Austria's German national team coach Ralf Rangnick, who made clear statements.

"I have always emphasized that I will not bend, and I stand by that. The personal defamation and accusations of recent weeks in front of and especially behind the scenes have not only put a heavy strain on my family and me in my voluntary role, but also on the ÖFB as a whole," Mitterdorfer continued. In particular, his proposal for the appointment of a new managing director had led to discussions, and there was reportedly no majority in favor.

Clear message from Rangnick

Previously, Austria coach Rangnick had clearly criticized the removal of Bernhard Neuhold from the position of managing director. "You can't just take us for fools," he emphasized. "Removing Neuhold from one day to the next without replacing him won't work without damaging the national team. Because he is the first point of contact for all the issues we have. If you decide that Bernhard Neuhold is no longer there, then there must be an equivalent or better replacement for him on the same day," added the 66-year-old.

dpa