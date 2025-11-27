  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

U17 WORLD CUP Austria's juniors miss out on the crowning glory against Portugal

SDA

27.11.2025 - 19:20

Great tournament without a crowning achievement in the final: Austria's Hasan Deshishku (left) and Daniel Frauscher lose to Portugal in the final at the U17 World Cup
Great tournament without a crowning achievement in the final: Austria's Hasan Deshishku (left) and Daniel Frauscher lose to Portugal in the final at the U17 World Cup
Keystone

Austria's U17 national team fails to achieve a coup. At the World Cup in Qatar, they lose the final against favored Portugal 0:1.

Keystone-SDA

27.11.2025, 19:20

28.11.2025, 14:31

Austria thus failed to achieve what the Swiss junior team did in Nigeria in 2009. Like the team led by Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic back then, it was the first time an ÖFB team had reached a World Cup final. However, a goal from Anisio Cabral after half an hour ended the dream of the title.

Portugal had also beaten Switzerland 2-0 in the quarter-finals, but Austria were the only team to win all their matches in the tournament. The current European U17 champions Portugal clearly dominated the game for long stretches at the Khalifa International Stadium and deserved to win.

It was only in the final phase that the Austrians pressed for an equalizer. Five minutes before the end, they were unlucky when Daniel Frauscher hit the post.

More from the department

Best view. National team fan Markus can cheer on Wälti, Schertenleib & Co. from his hotel room

Best viewNational team fan Markus can cheer on Wälti, Schertenleib & Co. from his hotel room

"Gerald is brilliant"GC sporting director Sutter raves about coach Scheiblehner

Xhaka, Wälti and co.. These are the nominees for Swiss Football Night 2025

Xhaka, Wälti and co.These are the nominees for Swiss Football Night 2025