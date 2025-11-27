Great tournament without a crowning achievement in the final: Austria's Hasan Deshishku (left) and Daniel Frauscher lose to Portugal in the final at the U17 World Cup Keystone

Austria's U17 national team fails to achieve a coup. At the World Cup in Qatar, they lose the final against favored Portugal 0:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Austria thus failed to achieve what the Swiss junior team did in Nigeria in 2009. Like the team led by Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic back then, it was the first time an ÖFB team had reached a World Cup final. However, a goal from Anisio Cabral after half an hour ended the dream of the title.

Portugal had also beaten Switzerland 2-0 in the quarter-finals, but Austria were the only team to win all their matches in the tournament. The current European U17 champions Portugal clearly dominated the game for long stretches at the Khalifa International Stadium and deserved to win.

It was only in the final phase that the Austrians pressed for an equalizer. Five minutes before the end, they were unlucky when Daniel Frauscher hit the post.