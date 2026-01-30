In the current football season, the cascade model also applies to the men's Swiss Cup. The Cup quarter-finals will take place on February 3 and 4. (archive picture) Keystone

The cascade model against fan violence will be extended to football matches in the men's Swiss Cup this season. According to the working group of the licensing authorities, the aim is to prevent violent fans from switching to these matches.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the current season, the cascade model will therefore also apply to Cup matches from the quarter-finals on February 3 and 4, 2026, as announced by the working group of the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (KKJPD) on Friday.

This will affect the matches between Neuchâtel Xamax and Yverdon Sport, Grasshopper Club Zurich and FC Sion on February 3, FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and FC Lucerne as well as FC St. Gallen and FC Basel on February 4.

According to the authorities, this step is in response to violent incidents at Cup matches in the past. It is suspected that violent supporters have deliberately switched to matches that were not previously covered by the cascade model, according to a statement.

Such evasive movements would weaken the effectiveness of the existing measures. The aim is to ensure public safety in the long term, even at high-risk Cup matches.

Model helps combat violence, according to the KKJPD

The cascade model was introduced in summer 2024 after repeated riots. The security situation around Super League matches has eased not only due to increased awareness of violence in sport, but also because of the cascade model, the KKJPD wrote in a review in mid-2025. The number of problematic matches in terms of violence has decreased.

The cascade model consists of four stages, with certain incidents triggering predefined sanctions. The latter range from a situation briefing and a probationary phase of three matches (level 1) to a match with a ghost and five matches of probation (level 4). Ultimately, however, the relevant political authority is responsible for any implementation