The move to Hoffenheim marks the start of a new chapter for Leon Avdullahu. In the national team, the 21-year-old will soon have to choose between Switzerland and Kosovo. Will Granit Xhaka tip the scales in the end?

Syl Battistuzzi

Leon Avdullahu is moving from FC Basel to Hoffenheim for around eight million euros for the new season, where he wants to establish himself as a leading player.

The 21-year-old is faced with the decision of whether to play for the Swiss or the Kosovo senior national team - the two countries face off right at the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

In principle, Avdullah is confident of his role as a possible successor to Granit Xhaka in the national team. However, he believes that the Sunderland international will certainly play for the national team for "two or three more years", which will influence his decision "a little". Show more

Leon Avdullahu is taking the next step in his career this summer after two years in the Super League. The midfielder is moving to Hoffenheim. TSG is said to have transferred around eight million euros (excluding bonus payments) to FCB for the player from Solothurn.

His new employer has high expectations of the 21-year-old, but in an interview with "Kicker", the Basel native notes that there is already "a big difference" between Basel and Hoffenheim. "Football-wise, everything is much quicker, and everything is also more professional," says Avdullahu. His goal? "To take my game to the next level."

Wants to take on a leadership role at Hoffenheim

He also wants to take on a leadership role at Hoffenheim. "I've actually always been a leader. In Basel's youth teams and sometimes in the first team," explains Avullahu, who won the double with FCB last season.

Hoffenheim is ideal because there is now a major shake-up in the squad and the aim is to move up the table again. "The project here is perfect for me and has absolutely convinced me," says Avdullahu, who also had other offers on the table.

He does not know former Swiss Hoffenheim players such as Pirmin Schwegler, Steven Zuber or Fabian Schär personally. "So I asked former Bundesliga players like Marwin Hitz. They all said it was a good move, you have to do it," says Avdullahu.

Heir to Granit Xhaka?

As a child, he emulated Sergio Busquets and Granit Xhaka. Of all people, Avdullahu could succeed the Swiss record player (135 caps) in the national team - if the Swiss-Kosovan dual national decides to play for the Yakin squad in the future. "I haven't decided yet whether I'll play for Switzerland or Kosovo," he told the German football magazine.

According to Avdullahu, the decision will have to be made "before the coming season". The two countries will face each other directly at the start of the World Cup qualifiers on September 5 - in Basel of all places. "I've told both associations that I first have to settle in a bit in Hoffenheim, then I'll make my final decision."

In the end, the decision comes "from the gut, from the heart", explains Avdullahu. He is "in constant contact" with both national team coach Murat Yakin and Kosovo coach Franco Foda (who also worked at FCZ for a short time).

In principle, Avdullahu, who was captain of the U21 team, believes he is capable of replacing Granit Xhaka in the national team. "But he will continue in the national team for another two or three years," he says confidently. Xhaka's continuing leading role in the national team naturally influences his decision-making "a little", admits Avdullahu.