Player consultant Steven Lang witnesses Xamax youngster Altin Azemi's dream debut up close in the stadium and talks to blue Sport about the 15-year-old's huge potential and exuberant goal celebration.

Luca Betschart

15-year-old Altin Azemi makes his professional debut for Xamax against FC Schaffhausen on Monday.

Shortly after coming on as a substitute in the 88th minute, he grabs the ball before a free kick, converts it beautifully and becomes the youngest goalscorer in Challenge League history.

Player advisor Steven Lang talks to blue Sport about the "exceptional talent", the exuberant goal celebration and the challenges ahead. Show more

Altin Azemi made Challenge League history on Monday at the Maladière. Only coming on as a substitute in the 88th minute on his professional debut, the Xamax jewel scored his first goal a few minutes later with a free kick. At 15 years, 11 months and 2 days, Azemi is now the youngest goalscorer in Challenge League history.

Long-time Super League player Steven Lang knows Azemi, supports him as an agent for the consultancy firm SBE and witnessed the special moment live. "It was very emotional. For me too, even though I have a bit of experience in this area," says Lang in an interview with blue Sport. "I was in the stands with the whole family. My mother was crying, my father was crying too. Altin is only 15 and has made such a debut - it's like a dream."

"After a goal like that, he can do whatever he wants"

Because Azemi took off his shirt while celebrating the goal and held it up like Lionel Messi once did, he received his first caution during the turbulent short match. "He didn't think about it. I understand that too, with the emotions. That wasn't programmed," says Lang when asked about it. "Sure, he doesn't have to do that anymore, I told him that straight away after the game as a joke. But after a goal like that, he can do what he wants. He's only 15 and is allowed to make mistakes."

Lang attributes exceptional talent to his protégé: "I'm not really surprised that he's making such a debut. I've known him for a few years now. A player like that could have signed in half of Europe," says the 37-year-old. However, the plan was to stay at Xamax and make his debut in the first team early on. "That's now happened and I hope that wasn't his last game," says Lang.

Don't lose focus

At the same time, Azemi's advisor emphasizes that there are now also dangers lurking: "You have to be careful. A lot can still happen with such a young player. He'll get a lot of calls now, but he's only 15." For this reason, he is in daily contact with the exceptional player's parents, for example, and wants to shield Azemi as much as possible in the near future.

"My job now is to make sure he only thinks about football. That will be a bit more difficult now because the attention will be different after such a debut," says Lang. Azemi should be able to play without pressure in the Challenge League and gain a foothold. If he succeeds, Lang believes he will have a great career: "Then there is no limit for a player like him. He has incredible talent and, above all, a huge mentality."

The highlights of the game

