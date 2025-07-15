  1. Residential Customers
Criticism of Bayern patron Babbel goes one better against Hoeness: "I would personally say that to Uli's face"

15.7.2025 - 09:15

Markus Babbel has renewed his criticism of Uli Hoeness.
Picture: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Markus Babbel renews his criticism of Bayern patron Uli Hoeness. In his opinion, the former president is one of the reasons for the missed titles in recent years.

Ex-professional Markus Babbel has gone one better with his criticism of Uli Hoeness and once again blamed the patron of FC Bayern Munich for problems at the German record champions. "I would personally say that to Uli Hoeness' face. I'm not doing this to get a pat on the back, it's my observation. Bayern have had a brutally difficult time in the last two years," Babbel said in an interview on ran.de.

Babbel's criticism was prompted by Hoeness' comments towards Lothar Matthäus. The record international had spoken about a potentially very high transfer fee that Bayern could pay for Stuttgart professional Nick Woltemade. Hoeness countered that the former Bayern star and current TV pundit was "out of his depth". Babbel reiterated that he could not understand Hoeness insulting his former player "personally".

Babbel: Too many headlines about FC Bayern

In the opinion of 52-year-old Babbel, Hoeness is damaging the ambitions of his favorite club. "The club simply hasn't presented itself well in the last two years. For me, it's no coincidence that they were knocked out against PSG and in the Champions League against Inter, even though they weren't the worse team," said Babbel. "But they don't have that momentum on their side because they produce far too many headlines around it. That's what I meant with my criticism of Uli Hoeness, who is the leader for me."

